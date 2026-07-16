Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has opened up about the personal cost of having children with different women

The talent manager admitted that financial responsibility is not his biggest challenge, but managing the emotions of the adults involved

Franklin urged young people to learn from his experience and avoid decisions that could create long-term emotional complications

Nigerian artist manager Ubi Franklin has described having children with different women as one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

The music executive shared the candid reflection during a recent episode of his podcast, Talks with Ubi Franklin, in a message directed at young people.

According to Franklin, he loves all his children deeply but wishes he had taken a different path.

“One of the worst decisions you could ever make is to have kids with different women,” he said.

Ubi Franklin describes having children with different women as one of the biggest mistakes of his life. Photos: Ubi Franklin.

Source: Instagram

While admitting that he has the financial means to provide for his children, Franklin said the real challenge lies elsewhere.

The talent manager explained that managing the emotions and relationships involving the mothers of his children has been more difficult than meeting his financial responsibilities.

“I want to tell young people, please and please, no matter the life you want to live, let baby mama drama not be part of it,” he warned.

Franklin, who shares a son with his former wife Lilian Esoro, has four children from different relationships.

Reflecting on his past, he said children remain “the best thing” in life but advised people to, where possible, raise them within one family unit.

“Learn from my experience. Growth begins with honesty,” he wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Watch an X video of Ubi Franklin speaking about his regret here:

Reactions trail Ubi Franklin's comment

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Elite_Activator stated:

"Make everybody rest. Who know if na Wetin he Dey say nahim mistake Nahim make am Dey where him Dey? Had it been na one woman you Dey with maybe she for don kpai you sef who know. See life nor balance na Wetin you choose to do Nahim be your own life."

@Akikanju1568901 noted:

"Oga, you're wrong, life is not bread and butter, it's not a straight forward path based on personal preferences, life and the decisions that we make are based on individual realities and complexities. Or do you mean people from failed marriages and relationships shouldn't love or continue with life and have children with the new people in their lives that they share good bonds with? Fingers are not equal and your own personal experience doesn't have to be other people's experience in life, work in your own life and let other people make their own decisions based on their own realities in life. You are not sensible or intelligent enough to offer love or life advice. Mind your business."

Ubi Franklin urges young people to learn from his experience and avoid decisions that could create long-term emotional complications. Photos: Ubi Franklin.

Source: Instagram

Ubi Franklin defends Seyi Vodi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ubi Franklin defended celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi over the massive fees he charges for his fashion business.

The music executive joined an online debate to reveal that he once purchased a N2 million Agbada from the tailor at a discounted rate of N1.7 million.

Franklin also disclosed that he personally witnessed the celebrity fashion designer sell clothes worth N30 million in just two hours.

Source: Legit.ng