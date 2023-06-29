An Oyinbo woman from Italy sampled Nigerian cuisine for the first time and her reaction has become a sensation on TikTok

The video captured the woman’s reluctance to taste the semovita and okra soup served to her

When she finally tried it, she showed that she enjoyed it and continued to eat the dish

An Oyinbo woman from Italy experienced the flavours of Nigerian food for the first time and her reaction has sparked a lot of interest on TikTok.

The footage showed how the woman was hesitant to try the semolina and okra soup that was presented to her.

But when she finally tasted the dish, she expressed that she liked it and continued to eat the food with a happy expression on her face.

Oyinbo lady tries okro soup for the first time and loves it. Photo credit: @ayoolaadeniyiblog

Semovita and Okra soup

Semovita is a refined swallow that is best eaten with traditional soups like okra, and it is made into a paste and accompanied by soup to create the perfect combination.

Okra soup is a popular Nigerian dish made with chopped okra, palm oil, spices, and meat or fish.

Many social media users who watched the video said that the Oyinbo lady was not sure whether to try it or not until she did and loved it.

They also appreciated her for trying the Nigerian delicacy.

As of publishing, the video is increasingly gaining attention with over a thousand likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the Oyinbo woman eating okro below

Legit.ng compiled reactions about the Oyinbo woman eating okro soup for the first time below:

@adehboyeh reacted:

"Unfortunately, the following morning she requested for fufu and ogbolo."

@terryWilliams23 said:

"Your first time u dy pack soup."

@femiajiboye23 wrote:

"If noor wan eat abeg bring am o."

@VHarris14 commented:

Bless her

"This is swallow, it has no taste, its only function is to get the soup"

@flove608 also commented:

"It's very difficult for her to use one hand."

@fidelisonyeme:

"Oyinbo girl you are amazing...good job."

@Juoflife1:

"I dey shame sef because of our food."

@DoctorLoveV:

"I see the horror in her eyes."

@Henrymodesty:

"She's so Cute."

@user474848858585:

"This lady feels like she's being punished."

@BIGMILL6669:

"Please this one is for professional Nigerian food eater. Give her jollof rice."

