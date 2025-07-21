A Nigerian lady did not take it lightly when she discovered that her boyfriend was reportedly getting married behind her back

In a video, she stormed the venue of the wedding and disrupted the activities that were going on at the event

Massive reactions trailed the video on the Instagram app as social media users shared their opinions about her action

A dramatic scene happened at a wedding venue when a Nigerian lady crashed the event after discovering her boyfriend's secret marriage plans.

Her actions were captured on video and shared on Instagram, sparking a discussion in the comments section.

Lady who found out her boyfriend was getting married behind her back disrupts wedding. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Lady crashes boyfriend's secret wedding

The clip, shared by @lindaikejisblog on Instagram, showed the lady storming the venue and disrupting the proceedings.

It was gathered that she had been totally unaware of her boyfriend's plans to get married to another lady.

In the clip, she was seen sitting centre stage, seemingly unfazed by the commotion she had caused.

She held a bottle of drink and appeared resolute, despite turning into the focal point of attention at the wedding.

Guests at the wedding stared at her in shock with others unsure how to react to the situation.

Nigerian lady discovers her boyfriend's wedding venue, crashes the event. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Reactions as lady disrupts boyfriend's wedding

The video garnered attention on Instagram with Nigerians weighing in on her decision to confront her boyfriend at his wedding.

Opinions were divided, with some sympathising with her situation and others questioning her approach.

Many believed that her actions were caused by the extreme level of hurt and betrayal she felt.

Phabian_skincare005 said:

"At least even if she won’t stop the wedding, I love as she scatter everywhere, their wedding story wnt be complete without her part."

Temmie_lorlah said:

"I like her courage. Sisterhood is proud of her."

Estherberr_y said:

"Na only me dey see wetin she carry for hand?"

Juliesmma commented:

"She even hold drink. She ready for this battle."

Tammygreat said:

"Why she carry drink lol."

Laetus_twinz said:

"I’m super proud of her! The rate at which men deceive women is alarming. He could have ended the relationship but no he wan dey chop two sides."

Oyemade_sharon said:

"Sisterhood, brotherhood, neighborhood, all the whole hood in this world is proud of this lady."

Mizkimoraprecious reacted:

"Anyone you don’t see a future with, let them go!!! Don’t keep leading someone’s child on and wasting their time when you know your intentions towards them isn’t good. Y’all should stop being hea rtless."

Ella__emmanuel said:

"May God bless every Good woman with a Genuine Man."

Omo_afrika said:

"Why wasting her time when you know deep down you’re not gonna marry her? I like what she did

Fabricsbyarinola said:

"Why lie to her when you know you can’t wife her?"

Omoefekingsley19 reacted:

"Omo I’m a guy but I support the lady."

O.o_charis said:

"You people should stop leading people on, let them go on time once you know that there's no future for you 2."

Hardey_nike_111 commented:

"Good for him !!!!! Stop deceiving people it’s not good."

Itune01 added:

"I haven't learnt in life not to judge people for their actions cos someone once told me "you should be grateful to God for not allowing you experience what the person experienced" I pray she heals and loves on."

See the post below:

Lady discovers her boyfriend is married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok narrating her experience with her boyfriend of 7 years.

According to the lady, she found out this year that her man got married three years ago and nobody told her about it then.

