An Oyinbo woman cooked beans for her man, who is a Nigerian, and the man issued his reaction

In a video, the man said his woman insisted she would be the one to cook porridge beans for him, and he agreed

However, when the man saw what she cooked, he implied that the beans had too much water

An Oyinbo woman cooked porridge beans for her husband, and the man laughed out loud when he saw it.

A video posted on TikTok by @addicted_emmy showed how watery the porridge beans was.

As the man touched the pot, the beans looked like soup and he was asking his wife the ingredients she used to prepare it.

He said he wanted to buy food outside, but his wife insisted she was going to prepare the pridge beans.

Social media users have, however, insisted that there was nothing wrong with how the woman cooked the beans.

Many of them said they like their beans well-cooked and watery, just the same water the woman prepared it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo woman cooks beans for her Nigerian husband

@Ade-dave commented:

"With the texture of that beans, you are left with two options agege bread or ijebu garri, after that you are left with one option sleep."

@Jessy commented:

"To be honest this is how I like my beans."

@KingTk138 said:

"Bro you just need agege bread."

@Jane Blossom309 said:

"She cooked it well, how do you want beans to look like?"

@Justina said:

"Honey you try. For me looks like egusi soup."

@Emmanuel Samuel commented:

"Nothing do the beans ooo. Naso I dey like my beans."

@skilo_swtboi said:

"Bro that beans is well cooked naa."

@your.uncle.your.uncle remarked:

"That's just how I like my beans served."

