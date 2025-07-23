A man shared a post mourning the death of a woman who passed on as a result of the horrific Air India plane crash

According to the post, the woman was not supposed to travel on the day the plane crash happened

She had rescheduled her flight, but unfortunately, she was placed on the doomed Air India flight AI117

The ill-fated Air India flight AI117 threw many Indian households into mourning after it crashed in Ahmedabad.

The flight lasted only a few seconds in the air before it crashed into the BJ Medical College Hostel.

The Indian woman has been mourned by family and friends. Photo credit: Facebook/Raju Bhatia and Getty Images/Anadolu.

241 lives were lost on board the Boeing Dreamliner, while so many other people were killed on the ground.

Only one person, identified as Vishwash Ramesh, survived the crash as he walked out miraculously with minimal injuries.

According to an investigation by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau, the crash happened after fuel supply to the airplane's engines was cut off.

One of those who perished was Harpreet Kaur Hora, 30, a woman who was travelling to London to be with her husband.

In a Facebook post, Hora was mourned by a user identified as Raju Bhatia, who said he knows Hora's family.

He stated that she was not supposed to have flown on that day but had rescheduled her flight.

Raju wrote:

"Very unfortunate she was daughter in law of our childhood close friend Jasbir Singh Hora,he studied with us in St pauls h s s 1972 batch since childhood. A day after the horrific Ahmedabad Plane Crash, personal stories of victims start pouring in. Some passengers were travelling with family, while others were travelling to meet their families. Harpreet Kaur Hora (30), one of the victims of the tragic Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad, was originally scheduled to fly on June 19. She preponed her flight last minute to June 12, to surprise her husband on his birthday. According to information, she was heading to London to meet her husband for his birthday when the aircraft crashed which claimed over 240 lives so far."

Site of the Air India flight crash after Air India Flight 171, bound for London from Ahmedabad, crashes moments after take-off. Photo credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto.

Things to know about Air India co-pilot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one of the lives claimed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 was that of First Officer Clive Kunder.

He was the co-pilot to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal aboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed after takeoff.

Kunder, who has 1,100 hours of flying experience, Captain Sabharwal, and hundreds more died in the plane crash.

his teacher, Professor Urvashi, who taught Kunder Physics in Class 11 and 12 in Mumbai's Wilson College, stated that he was a very brilliant student.

"Clive was very brilliant student, very disciplined, very punctual, intelligent... His work was very neat, clean, very systematic," said Urvashi, who thinks his disciplined nature made him a successful pilot.

"It was really heartbreaking to talk about him. It's very difficult for me to digest the news also that such a lively young boy wanted to make a career, wanted to live his life very happily, very disciplined, very punctual, very intelligent boy. It was very difficult for me."

