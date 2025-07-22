A conversation between Air India pilot Sumeet Sabharwal and his father, which happened before the plane crash has broken hearts online

The words shared between the father and son confirmed the depth of love that the late pilot felt towards his father

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was unfortunately one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad

An emotional conversation between a senior Air India pilot and his father has gone viral, showing the deep bond between the two.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, had told his father just days before the incident that he planned to leave his job to care for him.

Late Air India pilot's elderly father cries as he remembers his last conversation with his son. Photo credit: Ashwinsah22/TikTok, Hindustan Times/ Getty images.

Source: TikTok

Last conversation between Sumeet and dad

According to a report by Mid-Day, a concerned fellow, Lande, had visited the Sabharwal family in the Powai area of suburban Mumbai following the crash.

Lande said Captain Sabharwal had spoken to his father before departing for London, assuring him that he would call once he arrived.

"I'll call you once I reach London," he said.

He had also expressed his desire to leave his job and care for his 88-year-old father, saying:

"I'm going to leave my job now and take care of you."

Sadly, the Air India flight, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed in a residential area shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

Captain Sabharwal, a seasoned pilot with over two decades of experience, was among the lives lost in the tragic incident.

Last conversation between Pilot Sumeet and his 88-year-old father breaks hearts. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

The pilot's mother had sadly passed away two years ago, leaving his father alone after his son's demise.

Captain Sabharwal's sister and two nephews were rushing to be with their grieving father, who is now left to deal with the painful loss of his son.

The Sabharwal family has requested privacy during this difficult time, as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member.

Captain Sabharwal's final conversation with his father will remain a proof of the deep love and commitment he had for his family.

Netizens mourn late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Netizens have been lamenting over the painful demise of the experienced pilot.

@Wai-Phai said:

"I think parents should not make their children sacrifice their future for them."

@nyagzchase said:

"Children should never be obligated to take care of their parents. The parent gave birth to the children. It's their duty to take care of their children till the last day on earth."

@Yumnah Jones commented:

"It just shows if he had maybe married, his wife and kids would now be looking after his father but either way, his father still has GOD."

@Neel Neeranjan said:

"Would he have been married, his father wouldn't have been alone. His father would have had a daughter-in-law and grandchildren also."

@SG PF said:

"Parents won't stop their children from marrying. it takes great personal sacrifice to stay single to look after one's ageing parents."

@Vaneela said:

"It was the sons choice to take care of his dad. That's truly admirable. Don't diss the dad now that his son is no more. May his precious soul rest in peace."

@Vidcodec Technical Services said:

"It's always good to balance life! Bro, has done his part by sacrificing creating his own family by caring for his aged father! but then life goes on in his absent his father must life and survive. Adaptation is part and parcel of life."

@sembangkari reacted:

"How to take care of his father when he was working as a pilot? You know pilot’s job is to travel and a pilot’s wife’s job is to take care of family."

@Devika added:

"Omg he so handsome but all works have dead y going work y can get in a crash na so only god save these people they time was up beautiful angles in heaven."

@smehta said:

"Heart breaking he was just doing his job like every one, lots of questions but no answers yet. RIP never knew cant imagine the pain you went through, condolences to all families we had a few lives lost from our town in UK."

@Suman added:

"To all those who lost their lives in the plane crash. Dear God, please bless their souls with a better life in their next birth. May they be reborn into a world full of peace, love, happiness, and a long, beautiful life. Rest in peace."

Pilot who worked with Captain Sumeet speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Air India pilot who trained under Sumeet Sabharwal described him as a highly skilled and composed man who was loved by the aviation community.

Sabharwal's trainee praised his exceptional flying skills and ability to teach complex maneuvers with ease.

Source: Legit.ng