Investigators have begun looking into the medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot who flew the Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

Sabharwal, 56, who has been an Air India employee since 1994, had 15,000 hours of flying experience before the air disaster, which claimed over 240 lives

Legit.ng compiled the testimony of three people who knew the late pilot and opened up about his behaviour

A devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 241 on board, has caused investigators to scrutinise the medical history of the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

An investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which came a month after the accident, revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Three people share what they know about Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot who flew the Air India flight that crashed after takeoff . Photo: The Telegraph, Getty Images/Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

Aviation experts have suggested various reasons for the crash, but in a new twist, investigators are now shining their lights on the captain, who has a medical history of depression and mental health issues.

As Sabharwal’s medical report is under scrutiny following the investigation, Legit.ng compiles the testimony of three people about the life and times of the pilot.

1. Colleagues speak on Captain Sabharwal’s medical records

Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a prominent aviation safety expert in India, stated that he had received information from several Air India pilots suggesting Captain Sabharwal had experienced depression and mental health issues.

Ranganathan stated:

"I have heard from several Air India pilots who told me he had some depression and mental health issues. He had taken time off from flying in the last three to four years. He had taken medical leave for that."

Captain Sabharwal had also taken bereavement leave following the death of his mother in 2022, after which he had considered leaving the airline to care for his elderly father.

2. Family friend shares pilot’s behaviour before crash

Speaking with Press Trust of India, Sanjeev Pai, a family friend of Sabharwal, described him as a very good person and an experienced pilot.

Sanjeev, a retired wing commander who had worked with Air India staff, said the captain's death was a big loss to the Indian airline.

He noted that no one ever complained about Sabharwal, as he was professional in his dealings with people.

In his words:

“I am a retired Wing Commander and have worked with Air India staff in every kind of situation. Captain Sumeet was a very good and experienced pilot.

"His death is a huge loss for Air India. He was such a calm and peaceful person, an excellent pilot. There were never any complaints about him - he was very professional in both his behaviour and in his dealings with people.”

The Air India 171 flight crashed moments after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

3. Former colleague shares pilot’s plane before crash

Neil Pais, who worked alongside Captain Sabharwal, disclosed details about the pilot's future plans in a recent interview.

Pais said Captain Sabharwal was contemplating resigning and changing his routine.

He said:

"He was actually considering early retirement in the next couple of years,"

The reason behind this decision was Captain Sabharwal's desire to care for his elderly father, who is 90 years old.

Pais added:

"His father is very old, 90, and he was going to look after him full time. That was the plan."

The former colleague also addressed the recent speculation surrounding Captain Sabharwal's mental health. He acknowledged that mental health issues can affect anyone, and the aviation industry has strict protocols in place to address such concerns.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng