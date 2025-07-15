A former colleague of the late Air India pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, has shared the man's plan before his untimely demise

During a recent interview, the former colleague mentioned the plan that the late pilot had regarding his aged father

Speaking further, he addressed viral claims about the late pilot being depressed and battling mental health challenges

An emotional insight into the life of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the late Air India pilot, has been shared by his former colleague.

Neil Pais, who worked alongside Captain Sabharwal, disclosed details about the pilot's future plans in a recent interview.

Former colleague of late Air India pilot shares the plan he had before his demise.

Former colleague shares late pilot's plans

Speaking to The Telegraph, Neil Pais said Captain Sabharwal was contemplating resigning and changing his routine.

"He was actually considering early retirement in the next couple of years," Mr Pais said.

The reason behind this decision was Captain Sabharwal's desire to care for his elderly father, who is 90 years old.

Mr Pais added:

"His father is very old, 90, and he was going to look after him full time. That was the plan."

The former colleague also addressed the recent speculation surrounding Captain Sabharwal's mental health.

He acknowledged that mental health issues can affect anyone, and the aviation industry has strict protocols in place to address such concerns.

Former colleague recounts plan of late Air India pilot.

"We're all human beings. Yes, there have been crew who've displayed tendencies towards mental health issues, and they've been grounded straight away. It's not allowed to go unchecked," he said.

Mr Pais emphasised the importance of monitoring mental health in the aviation industry.

He explained that personal issues outside of work can impact a person's performance, and any concerns are taken seriously.

"Often it's more about life outside the job, which of course plays a part in how you perform. But if there's a concern, it's taken up by operations, by the right departments. They don't let anyone fly if there's any doubt," he said.

Captain Sabharwal was remembered fondly by his former colleague, who described him as a "thorough gentleman".

The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad left a deep pain in the hearts of netizens, family and friends of all the deceased.

Reactions trail death of late pilot

Netizens have been reacting to the unfortunate news about Sabharwal.

@Bebe said:

"He probably had enough money saved up that he could quit his job and just take care of his father. The father may also have his own money. He just needed someone to help him get around as he gets older."

@singhasokh said:

"I've known Captain and he is a true gentleman. Humble and always with a smile. Very professional. You will surely be missed sir. Rest in peace sir. Salute."

@Tina Abi commented:

“Death comes at its appointed time. Those who have passed were destined to go, and those who remain were spared because their time has not yet come.”

@Fort KochiKaran said:

"No words to Express may his soul rest in Peace our prayers to his family May The ALMIGHTY give strength and courage to his family at this time of the hour."

@Rosona Ramsaroop reacted:

"Rest in peace, the promise to your Dad, remains unfulfilled It won't be easy for you and who you left behind."

@rafa08 added:

"Its a choice. I took care of my for almost 12 years, turned down promotions at work just to be able to be with him until he passed away in 2015."

Colleagues of late pilot share medical record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that investigators probing the Air India crash in Ahmedabad are scrutinising the medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

Captain Sabharwal's medical history includes claims of struggles with depression and mental health issues, as well as taking medical leave.

