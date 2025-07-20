Focus has shifted to the medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12

Many people have spoken highly of the late pilot and rubbished reports blaming him for the air disaster

A last known picture of the senior pilot, who joined Air India in 1994, has been released on social media

A rare image of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot of the Air India plane that crashed on June 12, has emerged online.

Barkha Dutt, a 53-year-old Indian television journalist and author, recently posted the picture via the Mojo Story platform while interviewing Captain Ehsan Khalid, Captain Amit Singh, and aviation expert, Sanjay Lazar.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had flown the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171. Photo Credit: SCM Jeans, AOL

Giving a backstory to the picture, Mojo Story explained that it is the last known image of Sabharwal, who logged 15,638 hours of flying time with Air India.

Mojo Story added that the picture was from a tech refresher course, in which Sabharwal came out on top. The picture showed the late pilot with some other people, whose faces were blurred.

A red heart-shaped sign was marked in the picture to show where the late pilot stood.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal perished with over 230 people in the deadly Air India plane crash. Photo Credit: Mojo Story

See his last known picture in 27:39 minutes of the video below:

Netizens mourn late Air India pilot

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video about the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal below:

@footballpointss said:

"It's sad to blame the captain and how captain will switch off engines and try to restart them again he is a captain with 15600 hours of experience please respect the soul of the captain and let him rest in peace ALLAH AKBAR and wait for the final report that could clear all foggy points in the preliminary report."

@sierra6147 said:

"This Captain took his father on long walks, his mother passed 4 years ago...and 4 years later he decides he's missing his mother and hes suicidal? What bs? Hes missing his mother but leaves his poor old father alone?"

@nancycarter1590 said:

"Thank you, distinguished Pilots, for your perseverance in terms of speaking out to demand an accurate and fair analysis of the findings reveal. It's very obvious this has been a rush to judgment against the captain of the aircraft."

@SIMARJEETMEHTA said:

"Effectively, people are arguing that an upright man with decades of a good record, a Captain and a trainer, flying internationally with a good lifestyle, no wife and kids to worry about, has suddenly become a mass murderer. Absurd. They better have overwhelming evidence. Instead people have none, but their conclusions come fast and furious."

@ruanitaroe8189 said:

"Yes, fuel contamination does make a vehicle behave like this. No matter what that vehicle is."

@user-kk4mx8yv2y said:

"Captain Sumeet Sabharwal has such a saintly demeanour. We respect him."

@EllieAurora_A_A said:

"Capt. Sumeets loving inner can be seen on his face.

"He never did that.

"The big corporations are contemptuous of life.

"Deep solidarity from me from Germany. "

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the security guard at the late Air India pilot's residence had shared his last 16 words to him before the ill-fated plane crash.

Air India pilot's house help breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the house help at the residence of the late Air India pilot had detailed what he told her before the plane crash.

Speaking with a journalist, the house help disclosed that she worked for Sabharwal for one and a half months, before he passed on and that he never called her by her name.

When asked when the last time they talked was, Sonam said she couldn't remember the exact date, but said it was before he left home to fly the deadly plane. Her statement stirred reactions online.

