Investigators have begun looking into the medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot who flew the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

Sabharwal, 56, who has been an Air India employee since 1994, had 15,000 hours of flying experience before the air disaster, which claimed over 240 lives

As investigations continue, Sanjeev Pai, a family friend of the deceased pilot, has opened up about his personality and character

The medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the deadly Air India flight AI-171, are being investigated weeks after the plane crash.

Legit.ng learnt that his records have been handed to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which recently released its preliminary report into the cause of the crash.

On June 12, the Air India Flight 171 crashed in Ahmedabad, India, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground.

Aviation experts have suggested various reasons for the crash, but in a new twist, investigators are now shining their lights on the captain, who has a medical history of depression and mental health issues.

London's The Standard reported that Sabharwal reportedly considered leaving the airline to care for his aged father in Mumbai. His mother had died in 2022.

Captain Sabharwal's family friend speaks

Speaking with Press Trust of India, Sanjeev Pai, a family friend of Sabharwal, described him as a very good person and an experienced pilot.

Sanjeev, a retired wing commander who had worked with Air India staff, said the captain's death was a big loss to the Indian airline.

He noted that no one ever complained about Sabharwal, as he was professional in his dealings with people. In his words:

“I am a retired Wing Commander and have worked with Air India staff in every kind of situation. Captain Sumeet was a very good and experienced pilot.

"His death is a huge loss for Air India. He was such a calm and peaceful person, an excellent pilot. There were never any complaints about him - he was very professional in both his behavior and in his dealings with people.”

Air India pilot's late neighbour speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a neighbour who lived close to the late Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, had shared how he behaved before his demise.

Captain Sabharwal's disciplined nature and reserved demeanour earned him a reputation as an amazing professional. He reportedly lived in Jalvayu Vihar, Powai, with his 90-year-old father. His family had a strong likeness for flying, with his two nephews following in his footsteps to pursue careers in aviation.

His older sister resided in Delhi, and it was evident that Captain Sabharwal's passion for flying had had a profoundly positive impact on his family. The Air India crash caused severe heartbreak to the aviation community and beyond, leaving many to mourn the loss of a dedicated professional who had devoted his life to ensuring the safety of his passengers.

