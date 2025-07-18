A man who recently travelled via an Air India Express flight IX1018 said he noticed a high flow of liquid-like substance gushing out of the plane's wing engine

His flight experience comes weeks after the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 crash, which claimed the lives of everyone onboard except a British man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Air India Express is a Tata enterprise and a subsidiary of Air India, operating over 500 daily flights, amounting to more than 3,600 weekly services

Korada Chandramouli, a passenger on an Air India Express flight IX1018, has recounted his experience travelling with the subsidiary of the embattled Air India airline, which has been experiencing bad publicity after the deadly Ahmedabad crash on June 12.

On July 12, Korada travelled from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore on the Air India Express flight, and noticed something during the journey.

Man's observation during Air India Express flight

Korada, in a Facebook post, stated that he observed that there was a high flow of liquid-like substance from the wing engine of the plane and captured it while it was in the air.

Out of curiosity, Korada reported his observation to the plane's technical engineer, who politely explained to him that it was completely normal and a part of standard aircraft operation.

The grateful passenger appreciated the airline's staff for their professionalism and care towards passengers. His Facebook post read:

"I travelled today from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore on Air India Express flight IX1018. During the journey, I noticed a high flow of what appeared to be liquid from the wing engine and captured it on my mobile. Out of curiosity and concern, I reported it to the technical engineer of the same aircraft.

"The engineer responded politely and explained that what I observed was a high flow of air containing moisture. Due to the action of the engine blades, this moist air is pushed back, which is completely normal and part of standard aircraft operation.

"A heartfelt thank you to the entire Air India Express team for their professionalism and the care they extend to passengers. I also had the chance to witness a heartwarming moment when the captain and co-pilot exchanged greetings with the next crew during the handover after completing their sector. It was delightful to see their friendly interaction and discussion about the technical aspects of the flight."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had recounted his 'terrible' encounter at the airport after boarding an Air India plane.

Man shares his Air India flight experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who boarded an Air India flight had shared his experience and what he noticed on board.

Despite the negative publicity surrounding Air India following the tragic plane crash, he noted that his experience was positive, and praised the airline's handling of his luggage and the quality of the food on board. A part of his review read:

"Air India flight review. I just took Air India coming back from Bali with a connecting flight in New Delhi and to be honest it was not bad at all. The flight was totally fine, the food was totally fine as well. The seats are decent for economy class. I got my checked in luggage as well which is important..."

