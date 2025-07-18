A young man has shared his experience on social media while flying with Air India airline days after a devastating plane crash

In a trending video, he said he had heard so many bad things about Air India and he decided to check it out for himself

The young man narrated everything he experienced during the flight and also talked about the attendants who served him

A foreign traveller has shared his positive experience flying with Air India amid negative speculations about the airline.

He posted a video of his experience on TikTok where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments and reactions.

Man praises Air India's flight attendants for being engaging and friendly. Photo credit: @onlytravel/ TikTok, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Traveller shares experience with Air India

According to the traveller identified as @onlytravel on TikTok, he had gone on a journey from Dubai to Mumbai and then onwards to Singapore.

In his video, he expressed his excitement about flying with Air India, a carrier he had previously heard negative reviews about.

He noted that the flight attendants were friendly and engaging during the flight and even offered him bottles of water.

Speaking further, he praised the airline's brand-new A321 aircraft and the excellent amenities, including free Wi-Fi, food, and drinks.

Man shares his findings about Air India's flight attendants days after crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

In his words:

"Air India to Mumbai right now from Dubai. Really excited for this flight yet baggage, food, drinks, everything's included, full service airline, love that. Air India flying to Bombay in an airport I've never flown into before, so I'm keen to check it out.

"I've heard so many bad stories about flying in Air India, so I thought I'd check it out myself. I flew from Dubai to Singapore via Mumbai, so I had two flights on their brand-new A321 aircraft. They have a promotion at the moment with free Wi-Fi on board, which was excellent. We also got free food and drinks on the plane, and I found the service to be amazing.

"The staff were really friendly and nice and happy to have a chat and give me some bottles of water. The three-hour flight from Dubai to Mumbai was completely full, but the five-and-a-half-hour flight from Mumbai to Singapore was about three-quarters full, so I can got three seats to myself. I was actually really happy with the flight, and however it went, everything was on time. Good job, Air India."

This happened days after the devastating Air India plane crash that killed over 240 people with only one survivor Ramesh.

Reactions netizens share experience with Air India

Netizens shared their experiences after boarding Air India plane.

@hamixbeibe1 said:

"You were in South Sudan just a few days ago. Help me relocate to the USA."

@Sarah said:

"Every airline has a history. Air India might not have the most up to date passenger entertainment, but have a relatively good safety history before this accident (the only one I previously remember before this was the bombing of an Air India flight near Ireland which was 80s-90s). Not every airline is rich and can afford top of the range things for every plane."

@Elle | Travel Diaries commented:

"I flew with them last month coming home from Delhi and nothing worked at all on the plane and it was the worst/scariest flight I’ve ever had."

@AJ said:

"I did not enjoy my time on Air India."

@Tarsem sangha commented:

"So sad people doesn’t stop taking air India aircraft stop guys don’t flying with this flight."

@Sarah Gilbert added:

"My flight was horrible and I got rly sick from food poisoning I was ignored the whole flight by attendants cuz I wanted water on a 14 hr flight. Everything was broken, and I don’t get a refund."

