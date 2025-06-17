On June 12, 2025, Air India flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people and leaving one survivor, Viswash Kumar Ramesh

On Thursday, June 12, Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

The crash has sparked an ongoing investigation and widespread mourning across India. However, since the tragic crash, a series of events have unfolded.

1. “Mayday… no power” distress call captured

In a chilling twist, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight 171, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, sent out a distress call moments before the plane's crash.

According to the final radio transmission, Sabharwal reported that the aircraft was losing power and unable to lift properly after takeoff.

The pilot's last words, "Mayday... no thrust, losing power," painted a tragic picture of the plane's last moments.

The crash, which took place moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad, left 241 dead, with only one survivor.

2. Both black boxes have been recovered

The crucial black boxes from the crashed Air India Dreamliner, which was carrying 242 people, have been recovered.

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders were located by investigators, who have now begun analysing the data to determine the cause of the crash.

While the flight data recorder was retrieved on the afternoon following the crash, the cockpit voice recorder was recovered two days later. This marks a significant step in the investigation into the tragedy.

Multinational team joins the investigation

Indian aviation officials, alongside international experts, are working together to piece together the circumstances leading to the crash.

The investigation aims to clarify whether a technical failure or human error was to blame, and experts are expected to examine the aircraft’s systems in detail.

Specifically, officials from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were on-site in Ahmedabad on June 15, surveying the wreckage and beginning their assessment, IndiaWest reported.

Their presence follows an announcement on June 13 by U.S. Department of Transport Secretary Sean Duffy, who stated that teams from both the FAA and NTSB would be deployed to India.

Also Boeing, the manufacturer of the ill-fated aircraft, and GE, whose engines powered the plane, have also dispatched their own teams to assist with the probe.

While India’s aviation regulator is leading the comprehensive investigation, the NTSB serves as the official U.S. representative providing assistance, with the FAA offering crucial technical support.

“We’ll take action should any recommendations come forward from the NTSB’s investigation,” Secretary Duffy told Reuters.

3. Safety inspections and related incidents

In the wake of the crash, the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered enhanced safety inspections on all Boeing 787 Dreamliners operating in the country.

These inspections focused on the aircraft’s engines, fuel systems, and overall safety mechanisms.

While no major faults were found, the checks caused several long-haul flights to be cancelled or delayed.

This tragedy, compounded by geopolitical tensions, has shifted air traffic patterns significantly, with airlines avoiding certain airspaces.

Human impacts: death tolls, funerals, lone survivor

The crash in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives, leaving one lone survivor, Viswash Kumar Ramesh, 40, who was able to escape the wreckage after the plane hit a medical college hostel.

Ramesh, a British national, was reportedly seated near the emergency exit and survived with bruises and injuries.

"I don’t believe how I survived. For some time, I thought I was also going to die," Ramesh recalled, speaking from his hospital bed in India.

The crash has had a profound impact on the families of the victims, with over 279 people dead, including those on the ground.

Despite his escape, the sense of loss has been immeasurable for his family.

While his survival brought some relief, Ramesh's family in Leicester, England, have been struggling with the heartbreak of losing his younger brother, Ajay, who was also on the same flight, Independent reported.

Mourners have gathered to pay their respects, and DNA testing has begun to identify the victims, while families await the return of their loved ones’ remains.

White coffins were covered with flowers as grieving families held funerals for some of the at least 279 victims of the Air India plane crash.

Another Air India plane almost crashes again

The incident occurred just four days after another Air India flight crashed, resulting in at least 270 fatalities.

