A Nigerian man who worked as a photographer for late Muhammadu Buhari has shared his personal experience with the former president

In a trending post shared via X, he reminisced on the times they shared together when he served under him for about eight years

Speaking further, he also appreciated Buhari for giving him space to grow and for trusting him completely to do the job

A Nigerian photographer who had the privilege of working with former President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

The photographer, who worked closely with Buhari for eight years, shared his personal experience with the former president in a post that caught attention on social media.

Former President Buhari's photographer appreciates him for his great leadership. Photo credit: @bayoomoboriowo/X.

Source: Twitter

Photographer shares experience with late Buhari

In his post, the photographer identified as @bayoomoboriowo on X expressed his deep appreciation for the trust and confidence Buhari had in him.

According to him, Buhari's leadership style was rare, and he gave him the space to grow and express himself fully through his work.

The photographer reflected on his time working with Buhari, recalling the former president's solid trust in his abilities.

He noted that Buhari never interfered with his work, but instead, allowed him to tell Nigeria's story with truth and depth.

In his tribute, the photographer wrote:

"For 8 years, I served as President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal photographer. Through those years, he never interfered in my work—not once. He trusted me completely and gave me wings to fly. That kind of leadership and belief is rare. He gave me space to grow. He allowed me, a young Nigerian, to express myself fully through the lens. He let me tell Nigeria’s story with truth and depth. In doing so, he helped me show what is possible when young people are given a chance.

"When he passed, I knew I had to be there. I flew to London to capture his final moments not just as his photographer, but as someone whose life he had impacted deeply. This was history. This was honor. And I had to document it one last time. Thank you, President Buhari for believing in me, for trusting me, and for giving me the platform to serve and grow. You are gone, but not forgotten. Rest in perfect peace, sir."

Photographer who worked under Buhari opens up about his experience. Photo credit: @bayoomoboriowo/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail photographer's personal experience with Buhari

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the photographer's post.

Theo Abu said:

"You are too good at your job. You were simply The Best. Even in opposition, can’t but acknowledge your work and excellence."

Keny David said:

"The lack of interference is what made Emefiele loot the CBN dey without Buhari noticing. Buhari’s managerial skill was below par and that’s just it."

Musbey said:

"Mr. Bayo, you are the best photographer I know in Nigeria. Late General Muhammadu Buhari is the only politician, dead or alive, who has the best picture gallery in Nigeria, thanks to you. May Allah forgive him and grant him jannah Ameen."

Manny added:

"Kudos, bro. Let’s just hope the usual agents of confusion don’t turn the comments into their playground."

See the post below:

Man shares observation about Buhari's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his observation about the graveside of Nigeria's former president who died at 82.

In a trending post, he talked about the grave of late Muhammadu Buhari and commented on Islamic way of holding burials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng