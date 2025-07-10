The Nigerian student who scored the highest mark in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) shared his secret

Okeke Chinedu Christian scored 375 marks and emerged as the top candidate according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB)

According to the examination body, Chinedu, who is from Anambra state, aimed to study mechanical engineering at the University of Lagos

Okeke Chinedu Christian, the 2025 top UTME scorer, has shared how he was able to achieve the feat.

Chinedu was declared the best candidate out of over 1.9 million candidates who sat for the UTME in 2025.

Okeke Chinedu Christian says he worked hard to emerge best JAMB candidate for 2025. Photo credit: TikTok/@achievers_academy1 and JAMB.

He pulled 375 marks, according to results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The brilliant young student has shared how he prepared so hard to do well in the examination.

Chinedu explained in a video posted on TikTok that he worked very hard to achieve his success.

He noted that he prepared for his UTME examination at the Achievers Academy.

He said:

"I'm really grateful to Acheivers for bringing out the best potential in me. They kept pushing me Every week, they used to organise CBT for us. At first, I thought it was harsh. But looking back, it really helped me."

Chinedu, who hails from Anambra state, said he intends to study mechanical engineering at the University of Lagos.

According to the statistics released by JAMB, Chinedu is closely followed on the scoresheet by Ayuba Simon-Peter John, who scored 374. He is from Gombe state.

The third person on the list is Jimoh Abdumalik Olayinka, who scored 373. Jimoh is from Kwara state and wants to study mechanical engineering at UNILAG.

Okeke Chinedu Christian explains that he studied at Achievers Academy for his UTME. Photo credit: TikTok/@achievers_academy1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as best JAMB candidate is named

@jakedavid38 said:

"God bless you bro and never back down."

@peace _oma@271 said:

"Anambra blood is proud of you. More win. Thank you achievers academy."

@favvytee4 said:

"Congratulations, I did my JAMB tutorial there, OLAC is superb, Mr femi keep up the good work."

@Olatilewa Bello said:

"Congratulations. God help you with the post UTME exams. All eyes on you."

@xclu76 said:

"Congratulations to you and to all staff of Achievers."

@ADRNkgb said:

"We should focus on training kids that can think and be creative not crammers."

@nsikool said:

"All the bright minds are now choosing engineering. What happened to medicine and surgery? Doctors aren’t paid enough anymore, so the youth are opting for courses that can get them into oil companies instead. It can only happen in Nigeria."

@chukzeegeorge said:

"The choice of schools is interesting. All SW schools. Indicates the SW schools are considered the best schools in Nigeria. I guess people do better in Maths than Biology hence we are not seeing Medecine in top 10."

