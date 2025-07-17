A man, Yusuf Ibrahim, who claimed he worked with Muhammadu Buhari for five years, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Nigerian president

He said he received perspective-shaping advice from Buhari that was invaluable, including on the importance of living within one's means

The former computer operator for Buhari's personal office at Jabi Road, Kaduna, recounted an unforgettable incident involving a young man and Buhari

A former secretary and computer operator at Muhammadu Buhari's personal office at Jabi Road, Kaduna, Yusuf Ibrahim, has mourned the ex-president's passing and paid a touching tribute to him.

Yusuf, who said he worked with the former military Head of State for five years, highlighted some important lessons and advice Buhari taught him.

Man's experience with Muhammadu Buhari

Yusuf, in a Facebook post, said Buhari gave him invaluable advice that helped shape his perspective, adding that the former Nigerian leader emphasised the importance of living within one's means and the danger of living above one's earnings.

Yusuf added that working with Buhari broadened his understanding of influential people, leaders and traditional rulers, noting that the former president always stuck with his decision.

His no was his no and his yes his yes. In his words:

"My First Encounter with President Buhari.

"As a young secretary/computer operator in President Buhari's personal office at Jabi Road, Kaduna, I received invaluable advice that shaped my perspective. He emphasized the importance of living within one's means, warning that exceeding one's earnings could lead to hardship. He also stressed the significance of integrity, stating that he couldn't work with individuals lacking integrity and wouldn't promise what he couldn't deliver.

"Working with President Buhari for five years was a unique experience that broadened my understanding of influential people, leaders, and traditional rulers. One notable trait was his unwavering commitment to his decisions. If he said "yes," it remained "yes," and if "no," it was final..."

Yusuf recalled an unforgettable incident involving Buhari and a young man who was denied access to see him.

He shared what Buhari did when he spotted him.

"An incident with late Bukar Abba Ibrahim showcased his compassion. A young man was denied access to see him, but when President Buhari spotted the man waiting outside the office gate, he instructed his driver to stop and inquired about the man's purpose.

"He then granted the man an appointment for the next day, prioritizing him over a scheduled meeting with Bukar Abba Ibrahim who was the governor of Yobe state.

"This experience highlighted President Buhari's values..."

He continued:

"Despite being approached by many with requests for financial assistance, often under false pretenses, he valued every individual equally. When someone asked him to facilitate their son's admission into the NDA, he refused, insisting that the son should go through the proper channels. Similarly, when his own son, Yusuf Buhari, presented an NDA form for signature, President Buhari declined, ensuring equal treatment for all.

"These experiences left a lasting impression on me, demonstrating his commitment to fairness, integrity, and compassion.

"May his gentle soul rest in Jannatul Firdausi."

Reactions trail man's experience with Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Musa Musamu said:

"Amin thumma Amin. May Almighty Allah forgive him all his short comings. Aljanna his final abode."

Amina Bature said:

"May his soul rest in peace and give Nigerian the fortitude to bear the lost."

Mohammed Ahmed said:

"Allah Sarki, May Almighty Allah bless him with Jannatul Firdausi."

Alamin Baban Yau said:

"Indeed you are saying it all.

"May almighty Allah Grant him aljannah fiddausi. Bear me witness."

Muhammad Lawan Dutse said:

"Amin.

"May Allah have mercy on him and grant him jannatul firdaus.

"Accept my condolences here."

