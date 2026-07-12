Argentina legend Antonio Rattin has passed away at the age of 89 during the country's 2026 World Cup campaign

Rattin famously refused to leave the pitch after being sent off at the 1966 World Cup quarter-final, citing a language barrier with the German referee

The midfielder's dismissal directly prompted FIFA to introduce the yellow and red card system at the 1970 World Cup to bridge communication gaps between referees and players

One of Argentina's greatest midfielders, Antonio Rattin, has died at the age of 89, with news of his passing coming as La Albiceleste continue their quest for glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals to book a semifinal showdown against England.

Rattin represented Argentina at the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups and is widely regarded as one of the country's finest midfielders.

Former Argentina captain Antonio Rattin during the 1966 World Cup against Germany. Photo by: Horstmüller/ullstein bild.

Source: Getty Images

Boca Juniors pay tribute to club legend

Argentine giants Boca Juniors confirmed Rattin's death on Saturday, July 11, paying tribute to one of the club's most iconic figures.

In a statement shared on X, Boca wrote:

"With great sorrow, we mourn the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattin, an idol and symbol of our institution.

"We stand with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Farewell, Rata."

Rattin spent his entire professional career at Boca Juniors, making 382 appearances between 1956 and 1970.

He scored 28 goals and helped the club win four Argentine Primera División titles while playing a key role in Boca's run to the 1963 Copa Libertadores final, per Big News Network.

The 1966 World Cup incident that changed football forever

Rattin's name remains etched in football history because of one of the sport's most controversial moments.

During Argentina's quarterfinal clash against England at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, German referee Rudolf Kreitlein sent Rattin off for dissent.

The Argentine captain refused to leave the pitch, insisting he could not understand the referee because of the language barrier.

The confrontation lasted several minutes and highlighted the communication difficulties between referees and players from different countries, per RFI.

The incident prompted FIFA to introduce the yellow and red card system ahead of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, giving referees a universal visual method of cautioning and dismissing players.

More than five decades later, the system remains one of the most significant innovations in football history, with Rattin's controversial dismissal widely regarded as the catalyst for its introduction.

South Africa dies after playing World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that South African football is in mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25.

The cause of his death had not been disclosed at the time of reporting, and Sundowns had yet to release a formal statement confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng