Man in Disbelief after Seeing Aliko Dangote's Kind of Phone in Viral Video: "I'm Selling My iPhone"
1 min read
A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a Nigerian man expressed his shock after seeing the kind of phone Aliko Dangote was using in a video. Details soon.....
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: