Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has sent a fiery response to the TVC host who slammed his craft

Recall that Peller conducted a viral N500k salary interview for a master’s degree holder, in search of a videographer for his streaming platforms

The streamer has now reacted to the host's backlash, leading to a wave of reactions from social media users

Peller raised eyebrows online after he sent a carefully crafted response to the TVC host who blasted him over his recent escapade.

The TikTok streamer went viral a few days ago after conducting a controversial, N500k salary interview for a master's degree holder in search of a videographer for his streaming platforms.

Peller speaks good grammar as he insults the TVC host who slammed him. Credit: @peller089, @thealbumwithriyah

Source: Instagram

Videos from the event went viral on social media, igniting reactions from online users, including Riyah Abdul, the television host. She noted during a show that she didn’t find Peller funny and that his craft reflected his lack of education.

In a fresh development, Peller slammed the lady, reiterating that he is not a comedian and does not expect to be found amusing. He questioned why she chose to speak about him rather than address other social issues.

It wasn’t just Peller’s response that caught the attention of online users, but his spoken English, which was surprisingly correct.

In his words:

"I have said this many times without number that am not a comedian @tvcnewsng things are spoiling in the country nah about Peller u guys dey talk about since am on TikTok giving people money u guys did not put it on your platform u guys have bad intentions over me that lady that is talking she have to find work for the girl as she don talk anyhow now 😉😡"

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's response

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@samuel_banks21 said:

"I love him more 😂."

@peller089 said:

"U guys have never helped me in anyway even the day u guys invited me nah about my money una dey ask if no be say I outsmart u guys 😏."

@peller089 said:

"The day I go to there TV they raise there first highest views 😒."

@samson_obanor said:

"😂😂 I wish more people can embrace Peller and not shy away from the fact that he’s actually doing well for himself."

@king__yemix said:

"I too love this guy 😂😂 he's too real nah why I will also be his fans."

Reactions as Peller shares new video in response to TVC host. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

@tloadingram said:

"Tell haters to calm down and ask if there’s anybody greater than Peller in their family. @tvcnewsng talk about the Government we have failing us leave Peller alone 💪 PBUY."

@moh_seafood said:

"My own is why you talking calmly baba mi send house address make I send food boil to you make u use calm body 😂."

@ayoonigele said:

"I swear to God, if you were not funny before ehn, now you are funny😂😂😂…. What is with this English sir?"

@adekaz_87 said:

"He's not a comedian can't they get that or they are just hating the boy for nothing, eyawerey ni."

Lady shares horrible experience at Peller's interview

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian lady publicly accused streamer Peller of misleading job seekers during his cameraman recruitment.

The lady said she travelled from a far distance only to be questioned about her tribe for entertainment.

Her emotional video has drawn mixed reactions as many question the true intention behind Peller’s interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng