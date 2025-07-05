A Nigerian man has shared his encounter with Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote at Lekki Central Mosque, Lagos state

In a video, he showed the moment the billionaire sat on a mat to pray before greeting some other people at the mosque after he was done

The young man also pointed out Aliko Dangote's sitting position in the video and made a brief remark about it

An encounter between a Nigerian man and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, was captured on video at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State.

The clip showed Dangote's gentle demeanour as he engaged in prayer and greeted others.

Man posts video of Aliko Dangote at mosque

The video, shared on TikTok by @bolaji532, captured Dangote dressed in traditional attire, seated on a mat during his prayer.

After completing his prayer, he stood to greet well-wishers who shook hands with him as they exchanged pleasantries.

The person recording the video drew attention to Dangote's posture on the mat, that depicted humility.

He however noted in a lighthearted manner that whatever made him stay in that position could 'end the life' of someone else.

In his words:

"Anything wey make Dangote dey this position, fit comot your life. Lekki central mosque. Let us learn a lot from this man. Someone success dey motivate me dem begging for money."

Reactions trail video of Aliko Dangote

The video caught the attention of TikTok users, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@Ellis asked:

"Why is he wearing his cap and still on the mat of prayers?"

@M.U.K.U.N said:

"This is one of the beauty of Islam, there’s no way this guy can get close to dangote like this if not for praying ground."

@SENATOR OMOLUABI said:

"Once opportunity lost can never be caught again. Nah recording you use ur own do Omoh."

@officialbaseonbelieve said:

"Alhamdulilahi for being a Muslim no special treatment when it comes to prayer in the mosque."

@submarine commented:

"The beauty of Islam, where everybody is equal no matter how old, poor or rich you are. alhamdu-li-lah."

@BaqTossKimani said:

"Literally that’s beauty of ISLAM. You can sit next to a billionaire. Na floor everyone go dey, no special treatment. Everyone is on Same rank in front of our GOD for the moment."

@Abdulrasheed Abiodun said:

"This is something about Islam there's no special treatment for big man in the front if you late you'll sit down where there's space. This is outside of lekki central mosque where there's no AC only fan. Alhamdulilah."

@chief Ferdinand reacted:

"Nah Muslim way be that. The day my girl papa sit down for ground follow me talk. That day I know say matter don serious."

@user8182949796774 added:

"Person when em brain dey tell am the next big thing to do."

Watch the video here:

