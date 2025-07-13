An upcoming artist, Doctor Spice, claimed singer Burna Boy squandered $5,818 meant for a music video in 2015

He alleged he contributed to a track with vocals and writing, but received no credit or royalties

The artist further stated that he’s taking legal action in the US after being ignored by Burna’s camp for years

An upcoming US-based Nigerian artist, known as Doctor Spice, has called out Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, accusing him of breaching a long-standing agreement that dated back to 2015.

Spice claimed that Burna, who is now a Grammy winner and global music icon, accepted payment for a music video collaboration but never delivered, nor refunded the money.

And now, almost a decade later, he’s ready to take legal action.

“I paid for a video, Burna vanished” – Artist spills

In the lengthy thread, Doctor Spice shared that he paid Burna Boy an equivalent of $5,818 in 2015 after featuring him on a track. According to him, the payment was for the official music video.

He wrote:

“Out of respect, I had kept quiet, thinking he would quietly do the needful. But it has been over 10 years and nothing"

He alleged that instead of fulfilling the agreement, Burna “squandered the money” and ignored repeated follow-ups.

Despite trying to settle the issue quietly, he said everyone in Burna’s camp remained silent.

Beyond the unpaid video deal, Doctor Spice went further to claim that he co-wrote and sang backup vocals on one of Burna’s songs, yet was never credited or paid royalties for his work.

He stated

“I contributed on the writing of this track and even did backups but I never got credit or royalties"

He added that he had sent proof to Burna’s team, hoping for dialogue, but was continuously ignored.

In his words:

“I will be filing a lawsuit on this matter since everyone is acting like I’m not speaking out enough. USA no be Naija wey dey lawless.”

To support his claims, he posted screenshots of old receipts and payment confirmations.

See the thread here:

Online reactions over allegations against Burna

As the post circulated on X, fans shared mixed reactions. While some sympathised with Doctor Spice and called for fairness, others questioned the timing.

@afropowergirl:

“If he has receipts, Burna should address this. 10 years is a long time but silence looks bad.”

@vibewithkcee:

“Why now though? Burna’s been a star for a while. It’s giving clout-chase.”

@j_makaveli:

“This is serious. If he contributed and got no credit, that’s daylight robbery.”

