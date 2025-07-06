A Nigerian lady's WhatsApp conversation with an honest furniture maker has sofa the attention of many netizens

In the chat, the lady sent a photo of a luxurious-looking couch and asked him if he could make something like that

His response to the question was so genuine that it impressed many netizens who applauded his sincerity in the comments

A Nigerian man has posted his sister's WhatsApp chat with a furniture maker whose services were needed.

His sister had sent a picture of a furniture design to him, hoping that he could recreate something like that.

Lady's chat with furniture maker trends

In the chat posted by @kehindehassan on X, the lady sent a photo of a luxurious-looking couch to the furniture maker.

She had asked him if he could create something similar, but the artisan's response was honest and direct.

"Good evening. Thank you very much for today. My dad said something like this nko," the lady said.

In his response, the furniture maker noted that he could not recreate something similar and expressed concern about doing something substandard.

"To be sincere I no sabi this chair ma. Make I no go do wetin no good," he said.

This response earned him accolades on TikTok as netizens praised him for choosing to admit his limitations rather than risk creating substandard work.

Sharing the chat online, the lady's brother said:

"My sister sent a couch sample to this furniture guy and his response."

Reactions trail lady's chat with furniture maker

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending chat.

Mayor TTt said:

"Normal, no need to lie and then do rubbish. And again he will lose customer if he do rubbish."

Vinvestor reacted:

"A man who won't compromise his standard. He knows he would rather decline than deliver something substandard."

Amado reacted:

"It’s good to be honest to avoid stories that touch, most Naija Artisans won’t do this."

Frizzy Cuts said:

"Normal level better than disappointment."

Mockez said:

"Omooo na better person ohh."

Joe reacted:

"E don tell Una sincerely. Before Una do “what I ordered vs what I got” on him head."

Alegria said:

"He simply said the truth. Disclaimer: you fit go later get what I ordered versus what I got."

Elenu reacted:

"I have who would do it. The guy no dey say he no go fit do anything. He go do am sha."

Chidera said:

"Remember I told you there are levels to carpentry, brain for astrophysics notwithstanding."

Abiola Alase reacted:

"Amazing! I paid almost a million in part payment and the carpenter “vanished” with my money. Shebi e for talk am like this."

Fruity Tolz added:

"I like the fact that he is honest. Make he no go do rubbish."

