A young Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience with a male cousin who ruined her marital plans

According to the lady, her suitor came to pay bride price, but her cousin spoke to him privately and tarnished her reputation, causing him to cancel the wedding

Speaking further, the lady narrated the revenge she took against her cousin after he tarnished her reputation and drove her suitor away

A Nigerian lady's wedding plans were sabotaged after her cousin unexpectedly interfered and caused her suitor to call off the wedding.

Her suitor had visited her family to pay the bride price, but her cousin took a step that led to the cancellation of the wedding.

Lady takes revenge against her cousin who tarnished her image and ruined her wedding plans. Photo credit: @somi_blaze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares how cousin ruined wedding plan

According to the lady identified as @somi_blaze on TikTok, her cousin took her suitor aside and said some negative things about her, claiming she was "wayward" and implying that she would be difficult to manage once she started having children.

As a result of her cousin's interference, her suitor stepped back and subsequently cancelled the wedding.

In retaliation, the lady took revenge on her cousin. She used her cousin's phone to send messages to his clients, claiming he was a scammer and sharing his personal details, including his picture, location, and phone number.

She narrated:

"My man came to pay my bride price, my cousin took him aside and said "even though she's my sister get a dnd when she starts giving birth, she's too wayward". Marriage cancelled, guess who's locked up by EFCC? Cause I still his phone and texted all his client that he's a scammer and sent them his picture, location and real number. Family meeting straight up, but I'm not sorry."

Lady discovers what male cousin told her suitor that made him cancel their wedding. Photo credit: @somi_blaze/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady gets betrayed by cousin

TikTok users reacted to the story in the comments section.

@LexyMandy Tv said:

"I'm glad the boy cancelled the marriage. Imagine marrying a boy who is easily influenced, listens to outside gossip and can't make his decision. You dodged a MAJOR BULLET."

@Princessoliver said:

"My own blood sister told my husband same but my husband told her he loves me like that."

@Ms.June | lifestyle creator said:

"This is exactly what my father did btw in 2019 and last year my ex came back to apologize that he figured out everything was a lie and that he is ready now for us to get married lol. Me wey Dey date oyibo now."

@Aishat Adamu said:

"Make god bless my husband for me, they told him a lot but he insisted on marrying me and said as long as am not married to him when all that happened then he don’t care."

@chubbycandi said:

"Make una family dey deal una double waywardness, a blood line has been save regardless. At the end una two dey face consequences of una actions."

@AmHisMASTERPIECE said:

"Please allow me to give my honest opinion. I blame the ex by 95%. why? In life we should not expect everyone around us to be happy when we are publicly blessed by God. He should have taken time to seek more answers than just cancel out everything. Well that's if he didn't do his research properly."

Watch the video here:

Lady heartbroken as wedding gets cancelled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was shattered after her husband-to-be cancelled their wedding on the day it was supposed to be held.

This happened after she had borrowed N10.4 million to prepare for the wedding, and he had promised to repay the loan monthly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng