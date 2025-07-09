A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok expressing utter amazement at the size of Dunamis Church

Dunamis International Gospel Centre, also known as Dunamis Church, is owned by Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr. Becky Enenche

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the massive structure of the Dunamis Church in Nigeria.

He captured the video while driving past the church, and expressed awe over the impressive size of the building.

Man claims Dunamis Church might be the biggest in Nigeria. Photo credit: @carspot56/TikTok, Sani Nuhu / Getty Images. Depicted man on the left has no relationship with story.

Man claims Dunamis Church might be 'biggest'

The TikTok user, @carspot56, shared the video, which showed him filming the church from a moving car.

As the car passed by the church, the camera panned across the massive structure, showing its size.

While sharing the clip, the man who was struck by the size of the church claimed that it might be the biggest in Nigeria.

"Dunamis has to be the biggest church in Nigeria. Which church do you think is the biggest?" he said.

Man who passed Paul Enenche's Dunamis Church shares observation he made. Photo credit: @carspot56/TikTok.

Reactions trail man's video about Dunamis church

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many were equally impressed by the church's size, while others offered their opinions on other large churches in Nigeria.

@lady_bb0 said:

"You don try enter Rccg first auditorium?? Then shimawa own nko?? Na country on its own."

@Big marvëéz said:

"Have you seen redemption camp. You fit carry bike inside the church self. You go walk for almost 15minutes before you get to the ulter."

@CHOCOLATE [NAIL TECH IN ABUJA] asked:

"What impact does it have on the society or to the nation at large?"

@AL-JAZA'U GLOBAL ENTERPRISES said:

"The redeem camp is the biggest church in the whole Africa not only in Nigeria. Is bigger, richer and has population than allot of local govmnt in Nigr."

@Evil L@$+born said:

"Bro CATHOLIC is the biggest church in the world even in nigeria."

@Anthonia said:

"Nawa o what's all this what impact have this church add to the society, where other countries are bragging about big companies, this that. Ask around this church have done a lot is it impacting homes, education name it. Besides the creator said the church has to be the biggest church in Nigeria. All this argument is not necessary."

@Katherine said:

"Lol I love as no catholic comment here una mama no supposed de make noise where kids de talk."

@Talli Fx said:

"Smiles no single catholic church it's bigger than dunamis it's only plenty. Do the calms na plenty una plenty only Catholic church fit get another Catholic church opposite am and them go dey answer different names but still Catholic."

@Eve_Lamsy added:

"After Dunamis, the church with the red roof, that's my church and its the biggest to me."

See the post below:

