The founder of Tower of Grace Bible Church, Bishop Erasmus Nosa Oleghe, melted hearts as he shared N1 million between two of his church members

A short clip capturing the moment the clergyman carried out the kind gesture has emerged on social media

Many people commended the cleric for his cash giveaway and urged other preachers to take a cue from him

Bishop Erasmus Nosa Oleghe, founder of Tower of Grace Bible Church, Benin City, has given N500k to two of his church members.

The cash giveaway took place during a service.

A pastor gifts his church members N500k each. Photo Credit: @towerofgraceint

Source: TikTok

In a clip posted on TikTok by @towerofgraceint, the preacher announced he would do a N1 million cash giveaway and called out the beneficiaries.

First, he called out a lady, Vivian, to whom he handed N500k cash, and another man named Emma, to whom he promised to make a transfer of N500k to.

Both beneficiaries expressed gratitude by kneeling before the cleric to thank him.

What Bishop Oleghe said to male beneficiary

Speaking to the grateful Emma, Bishop Oleghe told him what he should do with the money.

"See what I want you to do.

"Take that money and do something for yourself. Just do something for yourself. See, I like to see everybody succeed..."

He disclosed what qualified Emma for the cash giveaway and spoke positively about his future.

"...When one person succeeds, it is not a good thing. You are a son in the church and you qualify because I have seen your commitment.

"You are doing better and doing greater everyday. I know that someday you will become a millionaire, and this N500k that I am giving to you.

"You can give it back to me in N500 million. Is it not possible?"

A Nigerian preacher gifts his church members N500k. Photo Credit: @towerofgraceint

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Bishop Oleghe's kind gesture stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the clergyman's kind act below:

prophetRobert said:

"God bless you sir, one day I will reach out this point."

ENOGIE OF SPORTY🔞 said:

"No be Everytime church suppose dey collect from person."

PRINCE DANIEL said:

"Qualified by plating his hair and putting a ear ring."

ONbladecutz said:

"It’s just 500k. Bring your shoulder down Oga."

Eloghosa said:

"God bless you sir Benin city will be a better place if we have your kind 10."

Wisdom Emmanuel said:

"Oh God bless us like this so we can do more of what this pastor is doing…thank you pastor for inspiring me."

Big Dav said:

"Where is this church located?🥺 This is a man of God."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had raised N9.2 million for his church members during a service.

Pastor Muoka gifts female member car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the founder of the Lord's Chosen church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, had gifted a female church member, who is an evangelist, a car with a personal driver.

As seen on the church's Facebook page, Muoka gave the woman the gift during the grand finale of their Lagos crusade titled "It is Time for God to Bless You."

He was said to have called up the evangelist to the podium and handed her the keys. The gesture sent people at the crusade into a frenzy. Pictures from the heartwarming moment the woman was given the car were shared online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng