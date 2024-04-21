Seven days after the controversial 'fake testimony' incident, Anyim Veronica Nnenna arrived at Dunamis church for Sunday service

The incident not only shot her into the limelight but attracted favours and gifts her way, including a plot of land gift

A new video and pictures of the NOUN law graduate at Pastor Paul Enenche's church have stirred mixed reactions online

On Sunday, April 21, Anyim Veronica Nnenna was spotted worshipping in Dunamis church, Port Harcourt branch, days after the senior pastor of the worship centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, embarrassed her over a fake testimony claim.

The policewoman, wearing a red dress, was captured dancing happily during the church service.

Anyim Veronica worshipped at Port Harcourt branch of Dunamis church. Photo Credit: Azubuike Ihemeje Page

Hotelier Azubuie Ihemeje, who offered her an all-expenses-paid vacation in his resort, shared a video and pictures of Veronica in church via his Facebook page. Azubuike wrote:

"Vera on vacation at Portland Resorts.

"She still made out time to worship at a nearby local branch of Dunamis Church in Portharcourt.

"Pictures of Vera this morning.

As his post implied, Veronica accepted his offer and was at Portland Resorts Hotel, where she was gifted the N1.8 million satellite phone she had been promised.

People gush over Anyim Veronica

Onuegbu Chinonso Peter said:

"She looks so beautiful, staycation good ooh."

Delightsome Victorv said:

"WOW amazing, thank you sir Azubuike Ihemeje Page, I pray God to remember me and turn my mockery, my shame, my disgrace into blessings.."

Michael E Machson said:

"That dance step eeee...if na me I go us my clothe sweep the floor ooo.. person wey 150m enter enter her acct within 24 hours."

Mazị Ikém Adichie said:

"I have B.A in Pharmacy and I am the first graduate from my entire lineage... Someone should embarrass me abeg."

Shalom Oby Zoe said:

"It can only be God, thank u Chairman Portland hotel for allowing God to use u , God bless u more abundantly ."

Jimmy Abia said:

"She sabi dance."

Anyim Veronica receives N1.8m phone gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anyim Veronica had finally received the N1.8 million satellite phone she was promised.

The company's CEO made the phone presentation at Portland Resorts Hotel, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, April 20.

Veronica had flown to the Port Harcourt resort to enjoy the all-expenses-paid vacation promised by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje. The hotelier, who was present during the phone presentation, praised Veronica and compared her to singer Portable and Prophet Odumeje.

