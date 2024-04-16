A Nigerian woman, Vera Anyim, who was embarrassed by her pastor Paul Enenche has reconciled with him

In a video, she referred to him as her 'spiritual father' and urged people to stop trolling him because they were no longer fighting

Mixed reactions however trailed the video as many netizens insisted that she deserved an open apology for the humiliation

A video of Nigerian law graduate, Veronica Nnenna Anyim, hugging pastor Paul Enenche and his wife has surfaced online.

This is coming shortly after Nigerians dragged the pastor for embarrassing her and tagging her testimony about being a law graduate a lie.

Lady graduate reconciles with Pastor Paul Enenche Photo credit: @teeife/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Veronica reconciles with pastor Paul Enenche

In a new video shared on TikTok by @teeife, the graduate hugged Paul Enenche and his wife while noting that they have reconciled.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She further urged social media users to stop trolling her spiritual father because they have settled any issue they had.

In her words:

"I want to say to the world that me and daddy my spiritual father. I don't have any grudges against them or against the church. Whatever that happened we have settled everything. Whatever you people are writing on Facebook, I urge you people to desist from it. They are my spiritual family and I cannot fight my mother and father. Thank you very much. God bless you."

Reactions as Veronica reconciles with Enenche

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Phindile Ngubane said:

"It can never be me I was going to forgive and leave the church immediately!"

@Miss Noble wrote:

"I no they have sent you to say this but just tell him to go and apologize."

@alicesky256 said:

"There are not your spiritual father or spiritual mother oooo, they are your enemies. Shine your eyes."

@JonnybrooksStitches said:

"The pastor have to call that woman out on a full service day nd do this nd stop all this movies, I can't forgive him until I see this in full service."

@Nazareth onogwu chisom reacted:

"I'm yet to see a notable personality taking this matter to heart. Na those with no name carry matter for head."

Watch the video below:

Facebook post of law graduate trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) fresh graduate, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, is trending online after a video showed Pastor Paul Enenche blasting her for giving a fake testimony in his church.

During the testimony, Veronica said she has a B.Sc in law but Pastor Enenche blasted her, saying there was nothing like that and that only an LL.B exists.

Source: Legit.ng