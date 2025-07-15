A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note that she received from her father after requesting money for a project in school

In his voice note, the raging father hurled insults at his daughter, stating that he's not financially responsible for her

While sharing the voice note on TikTok, the lady lamented over her father's attitude and vowed never to reach out to him again

A Nigerian lady has shared a post on TikTok lamenting over her strained relationship with her father.

The drama began when the lady requested financial assistance from her father for a school project, but his response was heartbreaking.

Man blasts daughter who requested money

The conversation was shared on TikTok by user @jstsonia, who captioned the post:

"POV: You asked your daddy money for project. Who dig this pit for me?" In his voice note, the father expressed his frustration and disappointment over his daughter's request for money.

"I am sorry I don't have anything to give you. If you want to drop out of school, drop now. I don't have any business with you when it comes to money. You are a wasteful child. Your mates came from poor home and they're managing their lives. You're a wasteful child. Get out of my life," he raged.

His daughter got so emotional when she listened to the voice note and she vowed never to reach out to him again.

"Wasteful? You're really doing this again. Sometimes I wonder how you feel when saying all these. You should have just ignored my messages as usual. You'll never hear from me again. Mark my words," she said.

Reactions as lady posts chat with dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@NBB said:

"Nobody cares about a man's mental health until it turns into anger then everyone sees him as a bad person."

@Kcee commented:

"That's because only when u remember him is when u need something, most of y'all don't even check up on your dad except when u need something, u guys should remember u would be parents someday."

@ZaddyRocket said:

"Lmao una papa no Dey press money but if na man una go don dey shout clear burst my head."

@H > > said:

"Who nor go nor know, this lady literally did nothing to that man. Some fathers are extremely worse and mine is their leader gfb."

@Goody said:

"Can't relate thou, Cox my Daddy is everything a child will ask for man literally be doing everything even before me asking sorry for those that their fathers are this bitter."

@Princess Chuku said:

"Some of y’all in the comments trying to blame her did y’all miss the “I don’t have any business with you when it comes to money” part in his voice note?are y’all being fr???"

@Alaina added:

"Some fathers would keep running away from responsibilities, leaving the children and mother to take care of themselves. Tomorrow if the woman is enjoying the fruit of her labor, they'd still be the same people saying she turned her children against him men dey suffer yen yen yen. Meanwhile the children observed everything growing up oo. Men!!!!"

Dad blasts daughter who requested money

