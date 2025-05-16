A Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming a homeowner in the United States, years after she left Nigeria

According to the new overseas landlady, she used to work as an Uber driver in Benin City four years ago

She posted pictures of her new house, and internet users joined her in celebrating the achievement

Ruth Osariemen, a Nigerian lady, has acquired a new house in the United States after relocating over three years ago.

An excited Ruth announced the feat on Facebook, sharing pictures of her new property.

From Uber driver to landlady

In her Facebook post, Ruth attributed her home success to God, hard work and remaining focused.

She recalled working as an Uber driver in Benin City four years ago, and said she is now a landlady in America.

The lady described her house acquisition as an early 40th birthday gift. Her post read:

"After 3+ years in America, I'm thrilled to own my own home.

"It can only be God, hard work, and staying focused.

"Exactly 4 years ago I was just an Uber driver in Benin city. Today I am a ladylady in America.

"Built 2025.

"40th birthday gift came early."

People celebrate lady's house achievement

Kelvin Aboira Kingskid Agbonselobho said:

"Glory to God, This is not in anyway by chance. I am glad to see your resilience, commitment and hardwork pay off. Keep winning. congratulations."

Kingsley Osakpamwan Goodluck said:

"Congratulations my dear sister this is just the beginning of God’s blessings.

"Ijn Amen and Amen."

Flora Omokaro said:

"Congratulations big sis🎉🎊this just the beginning of great things 🙏may God continue to bless and enrich you in every aspect of life🙏."

Jerome Ordia said:

"This isn't a mean feat.

"It is never by accident or coincidence. This is a product of deliberate and consistent efforts, determination and smart work.

"While in Nigeria, you hustled more than many men. We are not surprised at this well deserved blessings. A true definition of when opportunity meets preparation.

"Congratulations my dear sister."

Ogie Ogbeide said:

"Congratulations Ruth Osariemen .

"You know say ur middle name na hard work🤔🤔🤔."

Friday Osaro Aghedo said:

"Congratulations my personal person, this will be the least you will ever acquire. At least, if I come that way, I no go lodge for hotel lol."

Sidney Osawaru said:

"My dear sister, I am not surprised because you are a hard-working and focused, driving person. When some girls were looking for urgent 2k, you were a cab driver in Benin City, " ALL ROUTE," your popular name back then. Congratulations, my dear sister. More wins for you."

