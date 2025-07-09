A Nigerian woman was seen dancing joyfully after her divorce, expressing happiness at the end of her marriage

In a video, she shared her excitement and opened up on how she made efforts to forgive her husband's shortcomings

The woman also shared issues with her mother-in-law and the challenges of maintaining her marriage, sparking reactions

A Nigerian woman danced happily as she divorced her husband, expressing her joy.

She stated that she was so happy that she was finally getting divorced.

In a video by @puffydesh on TikTok, the woman was all smiles as she showed off powerful dance moves.

She said:

“So happy I’m finally getting divorced today. If this is the day God has chosen. Amen.”

In the comment section, she detailed all she went through in her marriage and how her mother-in-law caused problems for her.

She said:

“Marriage is a beautiful thing with 2 people with forgiving spirit, non stop communication, both respectful and most important 2 people that understands the meaning of putting the family your make before the family you come from.

“My ex-Mother-in-law was the problem we had, and my kids father loves his much as we all do to our mothers to the extent that …. It has to be whatever she says we do….up to naming our kids, colour of couch, surname to give our kids and all….. plus she never liked me for taking her baby away from her house.

“As a woman who tried to make her husband understand we need him and we're fading away …. Make we even put him cheating aside, cause I handled that good by forgiving a million times and praying he does better … We’ve had worse issues that we overcame together.

“You can battle with your lover and love wins, but when your lover's mum is involved and deep down the battle isn’t btw 2 lovers but the mother-in-law using her child as a weapon. It’s hard to overcome that, especially when the other lover can’t correct or caution the mother. It was a real battle that almost took my sanity, so please don’t give up on love or marriage…. I pray you choose right Amen.”

Reactions as woman dances over her divorce

@ekunmidayoo2 said:

"walai I go dance pass u if this man later agrees to sign that divorce paper walai."

@Joyce Joel said:

"Omo una dey confuse us, make we marry Abi make we no marry?"

@Nini_ladybra said:

"God for a woman to be dancing like this it means alot...That happiness you went God will grant it for u in jesus name!"

