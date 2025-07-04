A lady named Joy broke tradition by choosing a green wedding dress instead of the usual white

She shared her wedding day experience in a tweet, revealing that her bouquet was made from fresh flowers and that she exchanged vows under a mango tree.

She shared the reasons for her choice as beautiful pictures of her wedding went viral on social media

A beautiful bride got people talking with her choice of colour for her wedding dress.

Unlike the conventional white wedding dress, the lady named Joy decided to go for a green dress.

In an X post by @fulljoying, she shared photos of her wedding as her bouquet was made from fresh flowers.

She stated that her father said she wouldn’t be able to wear a white dress, stating that she never wanted to.

The bride also shared why she chose to exchange her marital vows under a mango tree.

Her X post was captioned:

“My father always told me I wouldn’t be able to wear white to my wedding…. Good thing I never wanted to. Fun facts… my favorite color is green go figure…and I met my husband on Twitter (through mutuals) 15 years ago.

“Nobody was suppose to be there but me my husband and the two witnesses and the two officiants. 13 ppl showed up. How and why…? We said I do under a magical mango tree in the middle of our farm. We opted for silicone rings cuz…we farm and I already lost two engagement rings and mash up one. I’m a lor rough.

“My husband designed the table scape with produce from our farm accompanied by his and hers chalices. My sister-in-love designed my bouquet. Eden’s floristry and designs located in Buckleys, Antigua.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail bride’s green dress at wedding

@boomcesssss said:

"This is absolutely stunning. Wishing you and your kingman all the happiness you can glean from this sacred union. Bless up."

@Mockors said:

"Nigerians left the chat! I love to see people with a calm demeanor. You two are screaming stability. May the universe grant you all your heart’s desires."

@D_realturbo said:

"He probably said that because he know u ain’t gon be a virgin till den. White represents purity."

@joy__owole said:

"First off, I want to know who the photographer is, because he did amazing work to that color grading and the green."

In related stories, a bride was carried on her sister-in-law's back during her wedding, while another bride insisted on visiting her parents' grave on her wedding day.

