Veteran actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, shared details about his past and reasons for not marrying early

This information was made known recently during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo

According to him, during his bachelor days, when he wanted to settle down into marriage, he approached a lady who demanded more

Veteran Nigerian actor and comedian Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has opened up on the reasons he got married at the age of 40.

During an interview with WithChude, the 61-year-old Nollywood star revealed that he deferred marriage owing to self-confidence concerns and financial uncertainty early in his career.

afeez oyetoro saka opens up about his late marriage. Credit: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

“I did not have confidence. It took me a long time to start toasting. I got married late because of two major things. My profession and myself,” Saka explained.

The actor, known for his humorous roles, noted that he ventured into theatre purely out of passion, without considering how to earn a living from it.

“In my profession, which is theatre, there was no money to be made. Then, nobody recognised artistes. We were doing it out of passion. And the worst part of it is that they did not teach us how to make money from theatre. We were just acting,” he said.

Saka also discussed how his financial problems impacted his relationships. He described an experience with a woman he had considered marrying, who insisted on owning two cars before she would agree to settle down.

“When I finished, I had no car, nothing. Obviously, when you call a girl, they would look at you like there was no future for you. In fact, one of them told me one day that ‘Afeez you are wasting your life. Leave this theatre and go and do something relevant with your life’,” he said.

He added, “The one I was actually supposed to marry was demanding that I have two cars before she married me. Then something told me, Afeez, this is not your wife. So, I ran away. It was not until I got to college that I got married.”

Wacth him speak below:

In a previous report, the comic actor voiced out his frustration over the price of fuel in his area.

In a video he shared online on Sunday, April 28, Saka cried out over the situation of things in the country, especially regarding fuel.

In his heartfelt message, the Nollywood actor appealed to Nigerians to make the country comfortable for others.

According to Saka, who resides in Abeokuta, Ogun state, a litre of fuel in his area is being sold at N900.

Afeez Oyetoro saka spills details about his personal life. Credit: @simplysaka

Source: Instagram

Robbers attack Saka's home

Legit.ng previously reported that Saka made headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The report revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home, demanded the sum of N20 million.

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng