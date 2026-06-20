Igbo leader claimed 95% of South-East residents in Ekiti State will support Governor Biodun Oyebanji's re-election

The leader emphasised Oyebanji's popularity and commendable governance in Ekiti State

Voting took place on Saturday, June 20, at polling unit 07, Ward 8, Ado-Ekiti

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State - A self-professed Igbo leader said people of the South-East region resident in Ekiti State will vote for Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He said the outcome of the Saturday, June 20, governorship election would favour the incumbent governor.

The Igbo leader stated this after casting his vote at polling unit 07, Ward 8, Ado-Ekiti.

As reported by TheCable, the Igbo leader — wearing a face cap with the inscription “Life’s Good”, said 95 per cent of Igbos in Ekiti state will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

“Popularity goes a long way. Oyebanji has done a wonderful job in Ekiti. He has been our friend. We are behind him. Ninety-five per cent of Igbos in Ekiti will vote for him.”

Fayose predicts winner of Ekiti governorship 2026 election

Recall that F=former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose predicted an overwhelming victory for Governor Oyebanji in the ongoing election.

Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with Oyebanji seeking re-election.

Fayose expressed confidence in Governor Oyebanji's success after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti.

Nigerians predict winner of Ekiti governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ekiti State voters prepare for the governorship election on Saturday, June 20, amidst social media predictions.

The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji leads the major contenders in a competitive race for re-election.

The poll conducted by Legit.ng revealed 56% support for Oyebanji, with Oluyede and Bejide trailing behind.

Source: Legit.ng