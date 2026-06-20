Zimbabwe has increased the minimum monthly wage for domestic workers to $90, aiming to ease the burden of rising living costs

The new wage structure also sets pay for workers in unclassified operations at $270, with immediate effect

While the adjustment offers some relief, its true impact will depend on enforcement, inflation, and exchange rate stability

Zimbabwe has announced a new minimum monthly wage for domestic workers, increasing the rate from $85 to $90.

The government says the move is designed to ease pressure on low-income earners struggling with rising living costs.

Zimbabwe raises minimum wage for domestic workers to $90 as living costs climb. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

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Minimum wage for domestic workers

Under the revised wage schedule, domestic workers such as yard workers and gardeners will now earn at least $90 per month. Cooks and housekeepers will receive a minimum of $99, while child minders and carers for elderly persons or those with disabilities will earn at least $108. Carers holding a Red Cross certificate will be entitled to $117.

Information Minister Soda Zhemu confirmed the changes, stating:

“The minimum wage for domestic workers will be US$90.”

The new wage structure took effect immediately.

Minimum wage for unclassified operations

Alongside the domestic worker increase, Zimbabwe set the minimum monthly wage for workers in unclassified operations at $270. These are employees whose employers do not fall under National Employment Councils, which usually negotiate wages in organised sectors.

Zhemu explained:

“Accordingly, the minimum wage for workers in unclassified operations is henceforth pegged at US$270 payable in local currency.”

How Zimbabwe compares with other African economies

According to Business Africa, Zimbabwe’s new domestic worker minimum wage is higher than Nigeria’s national minimum wage of N70,000 ($51), introduced in July 2024. However, it remains below comparable wage floors in South Africa, Egypt and Kenya.

While Zimbabwe’s domestic worker wage lags behind South Africa, Egypt and Kenya, its $270 minimum for unclassified operations is higher than the statutory monthly wage floors in Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

Zimbabwe’s fragile economic recovery

The wage increase comes as Zimbabwe works to stabilise its economy after years of inflation and currency depreciation. In April 2026, the International Monetary Fund approved a 10‑month staff-monitored programme to strengthen fiscal discipline and monetary stability.

Zimbabwe’s public debt currently stands at $23.4 billion, including $13.6 billion in external obligations. Arrears to official creditors are estimated at $7.4 billion, limiting access to international financing.

Currency pressures and worker challenges

Zimbabwe operates a multicurrency system where the US dollar circulates alongside Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). Although the government pegs wages to the US dollar, employers may pay in local currency at the prevailing exchange rate.

Confidence in the ZiG remains fragile, and many households prefer the US dollar. Inflation, high food prices, transport costs and housing expenses continue to weigh heavily on workers.

Domestic workers, among the lowest-paid employees, often earn below statutory levels due to weak enforcement. The increase to $90 offers some relief, but its real impact will depend on compliance, inflation and exchange rate stability.

Zimbabwe to end direct presidential elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe’s parliament has passed a bill that could dramatically reshape the country’s political system, replacing direct presidential elections with a vote by lawmakers. Supporters argue the move will ensure policy continuity, while critics warn it could erode democracy and entrench the ruling party’s dominance.

Source: Legit.ng