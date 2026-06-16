A University of Ibadan (UI) master's graduate has sparked reactions after mentioning eight achievements she had bagged

The lady took to her X post to highlight her many academic feat across different institutions in Nigeria and abroad

The scholar who had a lot of accolades in the French Language recieved applause from netizens who came across her achievements

A Nigerian scholar has attracted attention on social media after highlighting her numerous academic achievements across different institutions in Nigeria and abroad.

The woman, identified as Adewuyi Roseline Adebimpe, took to her X page to share a list of milestones she had attained throughout her academic journey.

A UI master's graduate mentions 8 unique achievements she had. Photo credit: Adewuyi Roseline Adebimpe/X

Source: UGC

UI master's graduate lists many achievements

Her post came after she was celebrated for graduating with a distinction in her master's degree programme from the University of Ibadan.

In the viral post, Roseline revealed that her academic success was not limited to her postgraduate studies at UI, as she had earned several honours and recognitions at different stages of her educational career.

According to her, she graduated with a First Class degree in French from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

She also emerged as the Best Female Graduating Student in the Faculty of Arts at the institution.

Continuing her academic journey, she proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where she obtained a Master of Arts degree in French with Distinction.

Roseline further disclosed that she graduated as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of European Studies during her master's programme.

Beyond Nigeria, she earned a PhD in French Literature from Purdue University in the United States.

Among the achievements she listed was being named Student of the Year, as well as obtaining the DALF C2 certification, one of the highest levels of French language proficiency.

She also revealed that she was selected among the Top 50 finalists of the Chegg Global Student Prize 2024, a competition that reportedly received more than 11,000 nominations from 176 countries worldwide.

Sharing the accomplishments on X, she wrote:

"B.A. French (First Class Honours) – Obafemi Awolowo University

Best Female Graduating Student, Faculty of Arts (OAU)

M.A. French (Distinction) – University of Ibadan

Best Graduating Student, Department of European Studies

Ph.D. French Literature – Purdue University, USA

Student of the Year

DALF C2 (French Language Proficiency)

Chegg Global Student Prize 2024 Top 50 Finalist (Selected from over 11,000 nominations across 176 countries)"

Reactions as UI master's graduate earns achievements

Her post quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians praising her consistency, discipline and dedication to academic excellence. Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the X post. Some of the comments are below:

@Data_Dud said:

"First Class at OAU, Distinction at UI, PhD from Purdue, and still collecting more awards. Some people came to this earth to embarrass the rest of us gently."

@jesu_femi_ said:

"Make una write am for French abeg. Ecrivez en Francais."

@Ballack13 said:

"How did you get so involved with French?

Do you have any French background? Like parental."

See the X post here:

UI master's graduate falls inlove with degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant University of Ibadan master's graduate has narrated how his passion for statistics paved the way career-wise.

Source: Legit.ng