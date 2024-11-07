A Nigerian lady appreciated her father in a heartwarming manner after completing her master's studies in the United Kingdom

She flew him to join her in the United Kingdom for the convocation ceremony and presented her master's award to him

According to the fresh graduate, her dad financed her education from primary up to master's level

Following her graduation from a UK varsity, a grateful Nigerian lady, @hrm_olly, decided to appreciate her dad in a lovely way.

In a TikTok video, she presented him with her master's award after flying him to join her convocation ceremony.

She honoured her father for making it possible. Photo Credit: @hrm_olly

In return, her excited dad showered her with prayers. Commenting on the clip, @hrm_olly revealed that she had always wanted to do such a thing to her dad.

She said her father sponsored her education from primary school to her current master's level.

"This is what I wanted. Getting my blessing from daddy raw and physical. That was why I worked hard to bring him to the uk to witness this great occasion and pour out those withholding blessings. 💃🏼💃🏼 and yes!!! I got it," she wrote.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate the fresh UK varsity graduate

Winnygold said:

"Even in death, I’m still gonna dedicate it to him 🥺…. Congratulations hun."

Enewa said:

"Congratulations darling,God bless daddy with long life to enjoy the fruit of his labour."

Favour wachukwu 4 said:

"Congratulations dear 🥰I just couldn't hold back my tears 🥲where I wan from see fatherly love 😔🥺 it's well."

Queen_Oma🦋🦋 said:

"My dad would have give anything to make sure I get to this level in education but death snatched him from me 🥺, God bless your Dad."

Lovethcent said:

"These were my father’s intentions but death silenced him. Thank God for his effort towards ur children while u were on earth.Rest on dad. And congratulations dear."

successful said:

"Why do I find myself crying like this, some people just have the best dad ever."

P❤️U🌺R🌼I🌹T🍂Y🥀 said:

"My brother graduated yesterday, same university, Bpp university Manchester London."

