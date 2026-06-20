A Nigerian lady has showered encomiums on Anwuli Ekubo, the widow of Alexx Ekubo, over her conduct, demeanour and discretion while he was tending to his health away from public eyes

Apart from Alex's health situation, the lady observed that Anwuli did not come to the public to reveal or hint that she married Alexx

She remarked that Anwuli deserves a standing ovation for living her life and Alexx's on their own terms, and she took a swipe at some women who would have done the opposite

Kossy Anita, a Nigerian lady, has sung the praises of Alexx Ekubo's wife and widow, Anwuli Ekubo, over her demeanour while he was dealing with his health issue.

Alexx died on May 11 after a battle with advanced kidney cancer and was laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State on June 18.

A lady has singled out Alexx Ekubo's wife for praise. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Kossy Anita

Source: Facebook

Why lady praised Alexx Ekubo's wife

The funeral was attended by many Nollywood actors, entertainers, businessmen and even the Governor of Abia State, Alexx Otti, as well as the family and loved ones of the deceased, including his wife, Anwuli.

Focusing on Alexx's wife, Anita, in a Facebook post on June 18, described her as a private person who did not even disclose to the public when she married her late husband.

Anita added that Anwuli also refrained from feeding the public with news of her late husband's ill health and went through the hospital ordeal with him without divulging it to the media.

She stated that Anwuli deserves a standing ovation for her conduct through the difficult time, wondering how many women in this era could be so discreet about all that information, without even attempting to chase clout.

Anita wrote:

"Alex's wife is a private person.

"Wedding happened we didn't hear shimkpa.

"Alex was sick, nothing was heard from her.

"She went through all that hospital ordeal with Alex and nothing flew into ears of bloggers.

"Please, this woman deserves a standing ovation for living her life and that of Alex on their terms.

"Still wondering how many women in this age and era can be this discreet without chasing clout anyhow.

"You'll see them shouting on social media like Yaba escapees. Dropping infos no one asked for.

"Alex got a good one here. Look at how beautiful she looks and still maintained her lane. A whole spec who isn't moved by paparazzi.

"Also heard she's also pregnant from someone but don't know how true that is.

"She was raised well.

"May this family be comforted."

A lady has commended Alexx Ekubo's wife for being discreet with information about her marriage and her husband's health. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo, Kossy Anita

Source: Facebook

See the lady's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's remarks about Alexx's wife

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's remarks about Alexx's wife below:

Esemaya Onyeka Juliet said:

"So you can not admire and appreciate the woman without derogatory statements to other women.

"Na wa ooo."

Miracle Alozie said:

"I was telling my friend today that if not that Alex kpai, we will never know that he has a wife, they will even give birth to children we will still not know. Indeed she did so well."

Oluwadamilola Taiwo said:

"The sister mentioned that they were careful about who will marry her and prayed she ended up in a special ones arm but I wished it wasn't this way."

Asari Mfoniso Fred Essien Jr. said:

"She is an excellent woman!

"If she wants to remarry which I doubt. 100 men will beg to keep her kind. I admire her a lot! Maybe because she isn't a Gen z.

"May God keep and protect her and the little life growing in her. Amen."

Gold Harry said:

"Being a social butterfly doesn't make you a bad wife... You admire her for not posting things but you're here bringing her up for discussion. Listen, people are different and unique in their own ways..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had mentioned two things that Alexx Ekubo's family should not have allowed at his funeral.

2 outstanding things Alexx Ekubo's wife did

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had pointed out two things that Alexx Ekubo's wife did at his funeral that stood out.

The teacher, in a tweet on June 19, posted a picture of an emotional Anwuli, who wore white attire with a white nose mask, at her husband's graveside.

According to the teacher, Anwuli wore her husband's wedding band and hers, and she also blew him kisses, even in death.

Source: Legit.ng