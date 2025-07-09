Annie Macaulay recently shared a post on her Instagram story, sparking excitement among her fans

In the post, she revealed what she does to help her move on from her crashed marriage to 2Baba

Most of her fans agreed with her perspective and compared her to May Edochie, while some taunted 2Baba's new wife in the process

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay recently shared a post about moving on, and many of her fans believe it reflects the approach she has been using since her marriage to 2Baba collapsed.

The mother of two and her singer husband ended their marriage last year, and many celebrities expressed their grievances about the situation.

In a post on her Instagram story, she shared that life is too short to argue and advised people to block negativity and enjoy a peaceful sleep.

She added that after blocking toxic people, one should archive everything and continue living life without distractions.

Fans compare Annie to Queen May

Fans of the actress compared her to May Edochie, another woman whose husband also took a new wife and has been sharing love-filled moments online. They praised Annie for her wise decision to move on without airing drama online and wished her peace of mind.

How Annie moved on from her marriage

It is worth noting that since 2Baba publicly announced that he no longer wished to live with Annie Idibia, the actress has quietly moved on and focused on her career.

A few months ago, she was seen abroad, giving a talk about her life and acting career.

The movie star has also concentrated on her children, who have become her best friends, sharing lovely moments online.

A few weeks ago, one of her daughters was seen freestyling for her at home. Annie also recently attended her daughter’s graduation and shared videos from the ceremony.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Annie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are comments below:

@brosbmg shared:

"Madam ,u were not a saint in these things. Your own brother came to call u out before the Idibias. 2Baba going through something with his new relationship does not mean his ex was an angel."

@anosike_emmanuel_c said:

"That's the energy create no room for something that will disturb nor break you."

@thetrendingthreads.ng wrote:

"Am happy for Annie for real and I pray she finds true peace."

@miriam_ijeomah commented:

"My lady, keep it up, learn from Queen May."

@layortybat stated:

"This one no be nee Idibia oo she's nother that mothered their 4th generations mother periiiooodt ."

Annie's stepson sends Mother's Day message

Legit.ng had reported that One of 2Baba's sons, Nino, marked Mother's Day specially by celebrating both his mother and stepmother, Annie Idibia.

The young man shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story.

He also included a short message with the post, and fans were amazed by the love and respect he showed to Annie.

