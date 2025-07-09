Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy, has broken her silence after the fire incident that occurred at her mother’s office on July 8

The actress had shared the remains of the building in a heartbreaking post, adding that no lives were lost

However, her daughter exposed hidden details that may have led to the event in a social media post, igniting concern online

Following the news that spread on social media in the early hours of July 9, 2025, about Iyabo Ojo’s office building being engulfed in flames, her daughter has spoken out.

Priscilla Ojo, who finalised her wedding ceremonies in May 2025 and has been basking in the bliss of holy matrimony, was forced to speak out.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter breaks silence following fire incident at mother's office. Credit: @iyaboojofespries, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The fashion influencer posted a letter on her social media page, adding that it was sent to her mother's office three months ago.

The letter read:

"You put someone in trouble and you out enjoying giving out your daughter in marriage abi? O ma laya o. you can't escape in the next 3 Months as we are out monitoring you. Watch out.

"We shall render that your Daughter married useless and rubbish it with scatter scatter. That your daughter will not enjoy her marriage. Sebi we are all there on that wedding day. Watch and see-Aggrieved Group 18-05 -25."

Priscy shared that a lot has been happening that she cannot speak of, as their plan was to disrupt her wedding, JP2025. She described the fire incident as 'their Plan B,' adding that investigations are already ongoing.

She wrote:

"Sadly, on the 24th of May, this letter was delivered to my mother's office (the same one that was engulfed in fire yesterday). Strictly speaking, it was a threat to life and a strategy to ruin JP2025. Fortunately, she was en route to Tanzania for my wedding, which didn't give her the opportunity to read the threat letter till her return."

"We shall eventually detect the face of the delivery agent and show the public and the police at the right time even though more CCTV has been mounted both in her office and at home. The unfortunate incident of yesterday, 8th July,2025, is their PLANB as their plans to ruin JP2025 failed woefully!"

"A close look and reading at the threat letter it read in parts 'that in the next three months, they would be monitoring us'! Wondering an office my mother owned for eight years! Hmmmmmmm.! This is deep while alot of questions are begging for answers and investigations. So much has been happening that I can't even talk about here, but I just want to put it out here."

"You can't silence my mother with all of this threat and criminal acts. God is stronger than any evil, and time will surely tell!! Have a wonderful day, everyone."

See the post here:

Priscilla Ojo exposes plans of enemies, shares details in lengthy note. Credit: @iyaboojofespries

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo gets royal welcome to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo returned to Nigeria after her daughter's lavish wedding in Tanzania.

The actress was welcomed like a queen at the airport as some of her best friends serenaded her there.

Iyabo Ojo was amazed at the crowd that came to welcome her, as she was almost in tears after seeing them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng