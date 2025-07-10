Super Eagles legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai sadly passed away at the age of 61, a week ago today

Rufai was part of the Nigerian national team squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia

One of his Super Eagles teammates has blamed the former Deportivo La Coruna star for his death

A former Super Eagles star has reflected on the unfortunate death of legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai and subtly hinted that the shot-stopper has a part to play.

Rufai passed away at a hospital in Lagos after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2024, throwing the football community into mourning.

Peter Rufai and other former Super Eagles stars at Stephen Keshi's funeral. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Cable, he was the first Super Eagles goalkeeper to play professionally abroad when he moved to Belgian club Lokeren in 1987, following a brief spell in the Benin Republic.

He was in goal for Nigeria from 1983 to 1999, playing at four Africa Cup of Nations and two FIFA World Cups, and winning the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia.

He played for Stationery Stores and Femo Scorpion in Nigeria and had spells at clubs in Benin Republic, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Okpara speaks about Rufai's death

Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara has shared his thoughts about his teammate’s death and praised him as a caring and dedicated person during his life.

“He's someone I know, I played with him. He is a nice guy, a caring person. When we were together, he was someone who was really determined in whatever he was doing,” he told Sure FM during a condolence visit to Rufai's compound in Lagos.

“Whenever he was on the field, he didn't want to concede. For him, conceding a goal didn't make him relaxed, even if we won the game, he would keep thinking about it because he liked keeping clean sheets.

“It's unfortunate we lost him, it's a sad moment for Nigeria as a whole and even the African continent.”

Okpara added that Rufai did not speak up about his condition, which unfortunately led to his death and urged other ex-internationals not to keep quiet about their condition.

“You know in this life, whatever situation you are, try and come out and say it, whatever situation you are, don't be ashamed, whatever situation that can take somebody’s life,” he added.

Godwin Okpara playing for Nigeria at AFCON 2000. Photo by Olivier Morin/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“He never came out, look at our legend here, Henry Nwosu, he's alive today, had it been he didn't come out, he wouldn't be here with us today. It's unfortunate we lost him, and may his soul rest in peace.”

Henry Nwosu was the youngest member of the 1980 AFCON-winning squad and became critically ill in 2022, during which he cried out for help and was assisted financially to take care of himself.

Footage of Rufai's house after his death

Legit.ng previously reported that footage of Peter Rufai's house in Lagos after his death emerged online, and fans' reaction trailed it, many of which slammed the government.

His neighbours praised him as a humble and responsible man, who never looked down on anyone despite travelling the world playing football during his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng