A 20-year-old construction worker, Pascual Pedro, was recently deported from the United States in July 2025

His lawyer said that the deportation came after he was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a routine check-in

Pedro’s deportation followed the expedited removal of his father shortly after they arrived in the U.S. in 2018

A construction worker in the United States of America, Pascual Pedro, has been deported from the country by the Donald Trump administration.

Pedro, 20, had fled his country with his father when he was a teenager in 2018.

Construction Worker in US Deported to Country He Ran Away From as Teenager, His Lawyer Gives Details

According to a report by the Des Moines Register, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials deported Pedro’s father shortly after they arrived in the country.

This happened after they were both issued an expedited removal, according to Pedro’s lawyer, Tim Farmer.

How was Pascual Pedro deported from America?

Pedro, a West Liberty High School graduate, was deported around July 6 or 7 to Guatemala, the country he had fled as a teenager.

Farmer stated that Pedro’s deportation came just days after he was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained him.

Pedro went for a routine check-in appointment on July 1 when he met with immigration officials at their Cedar Rapids office.

According to a faith-based immigrant rights group, Escucha Mi Voz, the former high school soccer star was detained that day in the Muscatine County Jail.

Construction Worker in US Deported to Country He Ran Away From as Teenager, His Lawyer Gives Details

Organisers said that he was moved to a detention centre in Louisiana over the weekend.

It was said that his family lost contact with him on Saturday afternoon until Monday morning, when he called from Guatemala City.

Pedro was allowed to live temporarily in US

Officials had issued Pedro an order of supervision, which allowed him and others alike to temporarily live in the U.S. with strict conditions while waiting for final deportation orders.

Farmer said:

"He's basically just been living in the U.S. for the past few years at their whim. They can decide to execute the order of removal at any time, and that's what they've done."

His lawyer said he was unsure of the exact time Pedro was flown out of the U.S. He only learnt of his departure on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Farmer knew about Pedro’s departure after being informed by organisers at Escucha Mi Voz, which held two vigils in the days since Pedro was detained to pray for his release.

The lawyer said he had just filed a stay of removal petition with ICE in Omaha, in which dozens of faith, school and community leaders wrote letters of support for Pedro.

Types of visas to stay in America legally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the US.

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US, as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

