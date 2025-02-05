The administration of President Donald Trump of the Republic Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA)

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US as they stand the risk of being deported

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally

These are not the best of times for anyone living in the USA without proper documentation as they are currently sitting on the edge.

When Donald Trump was campaigning for the presidency, he ran on the promise to carry out the largest deportations in US history.

Now that he has taken office, it has become clear that he wasn't just joking, he was serious.

So far, available records show that 1.4 million illegal immigrants were pencilled down for deportation from the US.

Out of this number, there are 3,690 Nigerians who would be forced to make the compulsory journey back home.

Beyond the deportations, what are the legal means to immigrate to the USA? Well, anyone who wishes to travel to the US through the legal route has to start with a visa.

Legit.ng presents the four ways one can enter the US legally and avoid a clash with the ICE team.

1. US family visa

One of the visas prospective immigrants can apply for is the US family visa. This visa allows people already resident in the US to bring a family member.

US citizens can bring their spouses or fiances resident in another country. Also, they can bring their children who are unmarried.

This is one of the most popular ways through which people immigrate to the US.

2. US work visa

Another way to enter the United States legally is to apply for a work visa if you have a job in the country.

If one gets a job in the US, the company could sponsor the visa for the employee to come work in the country.

This is common with high-demand jobs. Many people who moved to the US did so on a work visa.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) states on its website that qualified people who meet the criteria can seek this visa through their employers.

It says:

"If you have the right combination of skills, education, and/or work experience, you may be able to live and work permanently in the United States by seeking an employment-based immigrant visa.

"Approximately 140,000 immigrant visas are available each fiscal year for aliens (and their spouses and children) who seek to immigrate based on their job skills."

3. US student visa

Another type of visa used to enter the US is the student visa. This visa allows the bearer to pursue their studies in the US.

The student visa could be for a specified period of time during which the person is classified as a student.

However, bearers of student visas might face some limitations. For instance, they may not be allowed to work or face limitations if they want to work and study.

4. Asslyum seekers in USA

Apart from applying and getting proper visa documentation, one can also seek asylum in the US.

However, there has to be proof that such a person is facing threats or persecution in the countries of origin.

The person may be suffering persecution because of their race, religion, nationality, participation in a certain social group or because of their political opinions

The asylum seeker has to show up at the US port of entry and identify themselves as such.

