A Kenyan man who travelled to the US to be with his grandson on his high school graduation has been declared missing

The man is identified as Reuben Waithaka, and he had travelled alongside his wife, Elizabeth Barua, to Alabama, where he disappeared

Police have combed the neighbourhood and surrounding bushes but failed to find the 72-year-old man, last seen at a gas station

The man is from Kenya and his had gone to visit his son and grandson who is graduating from a high school in Alabama.

The man who arrived from Kenya has been declared missing in Alabama. Photo credit: CNN.

Reuben Waithaka travelled from Nairobi, Kenya, with his wife, Elizabeth Baru, and they arrived on May 13.

They travelled on board a Lufthansa flight through Frankfurt, Germany, to Atlanta.

During the flight, he reportedly became incoherent and agitated, and a flight attendant had to step in to help his wife keep him seated.

He left his son's home in Alabama and was last seen at a gas station.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the police is searching desperately to find the old man.

He said:

“It is still a possibility that he’s in that wooded area because it is just so large. But we were searching with many resources as fast as possible because it’s a very hot and very thick area. And someone of his age, we needed to find him as fast as possible. So after several days of intensive ground searching, we moved … to the hope that someone had given him a ride.."

The police have been searching for more than 18 days, and there has still been no luck finding him.

The police chief said:

“It was urgent to really do all we could to try to find him. It’s just such a sad case, but it’s also given us an opportunity. I did not know we had Kenyans living here. Well, maybe because none of them have ever been in any trouble."

His son, Willington Barua said he sometimes regretted asking his parents to come to the US after his father went missing.

He told CNN:

“Sometimes I regret why I asked my parents to come for my son’s graduation. I find myself wondering, ‘What would I have done differently’? Maybe if I hadn’t invited them, my dad would still be with us.”

The graduation ceremony he came for was held without his attendance, leaving his grandson, Byron heartbroken.

“It was tragic, but I tried not to let it get to me or bring me down all the way. I pray for him to stay safe.”

Byron Barua and his father, Willington Barua on his graduation day without his grandfather in attendance. Photo credit: CNN.

