The tragic crash of an Air India plane on June 12, 2025, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which exploded shortly after takeoff

Abdulla Nanabawa, who lost his son, wife, and daughter in the crash, shared why he rejected the compensation offered by Air India

Nanabawa and his family shared the action they would take as he expressed the pain of losing his son, Akeel, sharing a touching memory of their time before the crash

Weeks after the Air India plane crash, a 65-year-old man, Abdulla Nanabawa, who lost three family members, reacted to the compensation offered by the airline.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man named Abdullah Nanabuwa who lost favourite son and family in plane crash refuses compensation. Photo: Indian Express, Getty Images/Sam Panthaky

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

One month later, Abdulla Nanabawa still mourned his son, Akeel, who died alongside his wife and daughter in the plane crash, as reported by Indian Express.

Father reacts to Air India compensation

Filled with nostalgia, Nanabawa narrates the story of his life, of how he got married to his cousin and had four children: Ismail (40), Akeel, Hamza (32), and Abdul Rehman (30).

After the plane crash, the owners of Air India mentioned an amount to compensate the families of the victims in the accident.

On the compensation offered by Air India and Tata Sons, he said:

“The money cannot bring my son back, what will I do with such money? The Air India officials had contacted me and offered a compensation amount, but I refused it. When Ismail and Hamza were travelling to India from London to attend the burial, Air India officials at Heathrow Airport contacted them.

“They offered free air travel from London to India, as well as accommodation. They declined all the offers. We are not after the money. We want the truth to come out. My son Hamza has contacted a legal firm in London, and they are looking at legal options.”

Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter, Sara Nanabawa are victims of the Air India crash. Photo: BBC, Sam Panthakhy via Getty Images

He described Akeel as his favourite son and shared their fondest memories.

The man said:

“When I reached our ancestral home, I saw Akeel recording a video on his mobile phone, accompanied by his wife and daughter. Tears rolled down my face, and I almost collapsed out of happiness. He told me that he had come down to Surat to celebrate Bakrid. This memory will remain etched in my life forever."

Soon after he lost his son Akeel, daughter-in-law Hanna, and granddaughter Sara in the June 12 plane crash, benches were placed outside his Surat home for mourners to sit on.

Plane crash sole survivor undergoes new treatment

The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has begun a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

