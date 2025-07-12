An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff, killing 241 people

A man who boarded an Air India plane after the crash shared a video showing an unusually empty Air India flight

He shared how many people were onboard the flight, and shared his observations, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the video

A man who boarded an Air India plane after the tragic plane crash that shook India and the entire world on June 12, 2025, showed video of many empty seats.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man, identified as Rihaam Ahamed Haneefa, shares what he saw in the Air India plane he boarded a day after the tragic plane crash. Photo: Facebook/Rihaam Ahamed Haneefa, Getty Images/winhorse

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash.

A man, identified as Rihaam Ahamed Haneefa, shared a video of the Air India plane he boarded a day after the tragic plane crash.

Man shares observations about Air India flight

Rihaam shared the video on June 13, 2025, just one day after the tragic crash, and wondered why the flight was so empty.

A man who boarded the Air India plane shares something unusual he noticed. Photo: Aaron Foster

He noted that he had never seen such an empty flight before, as he wondered what was going on.

The man said the plane had only 4 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

He said:

“I've never seen such an empty flight before. Literally, we 4 passengers and 5 crew members flew on this Air India plane. What's going on guys!!!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s observation on Air India

Many who saw the man’s video about the empty seats on the plane shared their opinions on the flight.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Nisak Bin Bathursaman said:

"Air Indian Flights same as CTB busses in sri lanka."

Ramzin Mahboob said:

"Air India is not a safe journey after crash."

Boopathi Mitchell Hindu said:

"No one wants to risk their life like you do."

Ren Prakash said:

"2015 I took a decision never to fly in Air India."

Mohideen Sheik said:

"Bad experience with this airline. Including laptop bags in the calculation seems unfair when others don't. The seats were uncomfortable, and the in-flight service was poor."

Joel Finney said:

"Avoid Airindia. Switch your Job to other Airlines."

Fazil Shamam said:

"Temporary fear."

Zahira Iffath said:

"Missed it."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Other Air India plane passengers share experiences

In a related story on Legit.ng, passengers who boarded Air India flights after the tragic plane crash shared their experiences.

The passengers noticed sombre atmospheres among crew members and co-passengers on the flight with them.

Some passengers described their observations of the crew’s emotional state, while others reported complaints and other observations.

