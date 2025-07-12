Investigators who combed through available flight data in the crashed Air India plane shared their findings

According to the report, the two pilots, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, spoke to each other

The investigation by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) disclosed that fuel supply to the plane engines was cut off

A preliminary report by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) shared the voice recordings from the cockpit of the crashed Air India plane.

The report established what likely happened shortly before the June 12 fatal crash, which ended the lives of 241 people on board the Boeing 787.

The two pilots spoke to each other before the plane went down. Photo credit: WorldNews189850, Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Times of India.

The AAIB disclosed that the plane lost engine thrust after the fuel supply control switches transitioned to the CUT OFF positions shortly after takeoff.

If the fuel control switches are in the cut-off positions, the aircraft engines would fail to receive fuel.

The fuel control switches, which are labelled CUT OFF and RUN. If the witches are in the RUN position, it means the airplane engines would be fed with fuel.

What Air India pilots said to each other, according to AAIB

According to the report, there was a brief communication between the two pilots in charge of the Air India plane, which was headed for London.

The report says one of the pilots asked the other why did he "cut off", but the pilot responded, saying he did not "cut off." The "cut off" refers to the fuel control switch AAIB said starved the engines of aviation fuel.

THE AAIB said:

"The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off. In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so."

Cockpit conversation of Air India plane that crashed

The conversation was retrieved from the voice recordings in the cockpit, which are stored by the aircraft's black box.

The AAIB did not say which pilot said what between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder.

However, the report stated that both the CUT OFF and RUN switches were found to be in the right positions at the crash site.

It says:

“When fuel control switches are moved from CUTOFF to RUN while the aircraft is inflight, each engines full authority dual engine control automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction."

Experts say it is very rare for a pilot to move the fuel control switch to CUT OFF mid-flight when there is no need to do so, because the result would be immediate on the engines as they would stop receiving power.

American aviation safety expert John Nance, who spoke to CBS, said no pilot would turn the switches off during flight.

He said:

"No sane pilot would ever turn those switches off in flight."

Air India continues to mourn

Air India says it remains in deep mourning over the incident, which threw many families into sorrow.

It says:

"Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight Al171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident.

"Today, a month after the tragedy that profoundly impacted our community, our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends during this challenging time."

