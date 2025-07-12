One month after the tragic crash, Air India paid tribute to the victims of the June 12, 2025, plane crash

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed after takeoff in Ahmedabad, headed for London with 242 people on board, killing all but one

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on Air India’s one-month remembrance tribute

One month after the tragic Air India plane crash that shook India and the entire world on June 12, 2025, the airline has remembered those who died in an emotional tribute.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Air India pays tribute to those who died in the tragic plane crash after one month. Photo: winhorse, Punit Paranjpe

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash.

As families continued to mourn their loved ones after the plane crash, Air India posted a moving tribute to those who died in the accident.

Air India remembers plane crash victims

On July 12, 2025, exactly a month after the tragic plane crash, Air India posted an emotional tribute to the victims on its Facebook page.

The tribute shared the airline’s support to those who were still grappling with the death of their loved ones in the flight.

The airline said:

“One month has passed. But memory isn’t measured in time. We remember. Quietly, deeply, always.”

The post was captioned:

“Today, a month after the tragedy that profoundly impacted our community, our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends during this challenging time.”

Air India remembers the victims one month after the tragic plane crash killed 241 on board. Photo: Aaron Foster

Reactions trail Air India’s tribute to victims

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on Air India’s one-month remembrance tribute.

Sun Ny said:

"For me Air India was always best airline in India compared to others and always will be. The incident happened was tragic and unpredictable but there’s no human fault it’s all technical fault and that can happen with any airline. I hope we get better service from Air India in future. Rest all the best and god bless everyone."

Subham Mishra said:

"A month has passed, but the impact remains deep. Sending continued prayers and strength to all the families and loved ones."

Stone Grave said:

"We remember the heroic Captain flying and the First officer,my prayers through my music for all souls lost RIP."

Mark Ferns said:

"Time cometh n tries to heal but in Vain as vivid horrendous moments flit by overwhelming our Emotions."

Chandrasekharan Achuthan Nair Panekatu said:

"Sad truth."

Kajal Sharma said:

"The continued support and compassion mean a lot to all of us as we navigate through this difficult time. Our hearts remain with everyone affected."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Passengers share experiences on Air India flight

In a related story on Legit.ng, passengers on Air India flights after the tragic plane crash have shared their experiences, with some noticing sombre atmospheres among crew members.

Some passengers described their observations of the crew’s emotional state, while others reported complaints and other observations.

