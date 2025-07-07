A Nigerian man has mourned the unfortunate demise of Peter Rufai, a former goalkeeper for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, he shared a video he made with the football legend before his demise

Netizens, especially football enthusiasts, have taken turns to send condolence messages to the family of the deceased

A Nigerian man, Adebayo Olowo-Ake, pays tribute to the late Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper. Facebook/Adebayo Olowo-Ake. Getty Images/Jeroma Prevost

Source: UGC

Peter died at 61 after a prolonged illness, and left football fans in tears as tributes poured in for him.

On his Facebook page, Adebayo described Peter as a witty and jovial person, as he shared their common interests.

Sharing a video with the 1994 AFCON winner, Adebayo said the clip brought back fond memories of his time with the legendary goalkeeper.

He said:

“PETER RUFAI IN HIS ELEMENTS! This short video clip brings back fond memories of how witty and jovial Peter Rufai was as a person. Peter and I had accompanied Mr. Adetilewa Adebajo (Chairman, Stationery Stores FC) to a meeting.

“On our way out, the Chairman met one of his very good friends who is also a strong Super Stores FC fan and the gentleman bantered with us and especially with Peter (wanting to know why he left to play for AS Dragons de L'oueme FC)

“It was a brief but deeply refreshing and emotional interaction. It also showed how simple and friendly Peter always was as a person. Rest in peace Ruffy! May God keep and console your family. Up Super! Gbogbo wa l'ore Adebajo!!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s video with Peter Rufai

Emilia Koffi said:

"He's doing well before he died."

Abiodun Orebiyi said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Olugbeminiyi Isiaka Ogunbadejo said:

"May his soul rest in Aljana Firdaus."

Ajibade Fasina-thomas said:

"Great, Bayo. May the soul of Peter Rufai rest peacefully. Did I hear Tilewa introduce you as Chairman of the SS Supporters’ Club? You guys were super in all respects back in the day."

Adenola Badejo said:

"Dodo Mayana, you've 'scored' a spot in heaven! Rest well with your Creator in the best part of Paradise."

Sesan Odesanya said:

"May his soul rest well. Condolences to his family and the footballing fraternity."

A man mourns the legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai before he died. Photo: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Cause of Peter Rufai's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the cause of Peter Rufai's death, which threw Nigeria into mourning. Rufai’s health issues were not entirely without precedent.

Back in October 2012, he collapsed in his Lagos office and was hospitalised overnight, an incident many dismissed as fatigue at the time, Channels TV reported.

Medical records from that episode were never made public, but family insiders had disclosed it was the first red flag of a heart‑related ailment that would resurface a decade later. In the last two years, close friends noticed the once‑energetic academy owner scaling back pitch sessions.

Source: Legit.ng