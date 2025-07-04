A young lady was overjoyed and teary as OPay refunded her after she was scammed out of a whopping N690k

She recounted all she went through to retrieve the money, including reporting to OPay, involving the police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others

Getting back her money did not come without its costs, and the lady has mentioned how much she spent

A lady, Fianna Declutters, has celebrated being refunded her N690k after someone scammed her via OPay.

The excited lady took to Facebook to inform netizens about the refund and shared a screenshot of the amount OPay returned to her account.

Lady recounts ordeal before N690k refund

According to Fianna, she had a tough time trying to get back her money. She recalled reporting the incident to the police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the court and the bank involved.

While noting that the refund left her teary, she admitted that she didn't believe the money would be returned to her account.

She urged people to join her in appreciating God for the refund, and thanked various agencies of the government, a church, and the Customary Court for helping out. Her Facebook post partly read:

"Who remembers that I kept complaining that I was scammed of 690,000 naira?

"Well, after all the stress of reporting to the police, the EFCC, the state CID, the bank, and the court, I’m happy to say that the entire sum of money that I was scammed has been refunded into my account.

"This testimony has left me teary. I don’t even know where to start.

"Y'all should join me to thank this God.😭😭😭😭

"If I believed I would have gotten it back, then I would have been lying.

"It can only be God.😭😭😭

"I say a very big thank you to God first for promising to be by my side through this trial and tribulation and sticking to it..."

When asked how much she spent while trying to get back her money, the lady said it cost her almost N150k.

People celebrate with lady

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Lawrence Aloysius said:

"Congratulations.

"Glad you got part of your money."

Chukwudi said:

"Before you got this back you could've spent nothing less than 200k."

Goodnews Imeh said:

"Send address.

"I'll like to come celebrate 🥂 with you."

David Abigail said:

"Wow.

"This is huge.

"Congratulations dear, a whole 690k????

"Omo ........it is well with you 😘."

Ikay Jay said:

"W.tf!

"Make sense.

"Good for you.

"My own case, I no for see refund o 😂."

Ivan said:

"Which help are you thanking the Nigerian Police for?

"People who exploited you."

Trend Mill said:

"I love opay so much the take scam cases seriously."

