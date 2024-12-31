A young Nigerian lady has left internet users in stitches over an OPay account balance she saw on a bus

The lady noticed a male passenger in front of her doing something with his OPay account and videoed his account balance

While the lady thought the passenger showed off his balance deliberately, other netizens had different ideas

A Nigerian lady, @thebigpresh, has elicited mixed reactions on social media after displaying a passenger's OPay account balance.

The lady sat behind the male passenger on a bus and recorded him while he was on his OPay account.

She was amused by the man's account balance. Photo Credit: @thebigpresh

Source: TikTok

@thebigpresh was amused after she saw the man's OPay account balance of N113k and thought he was showing off.

"God when," she funnily remarked.

In the clip she posted, the young man closed his OPay account after briefly opening it as if he wanted to do a transaction.

The video has amassed over 381k online at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to man's OPay account balance

Michael Johnson said:

"Dreams come true 😊 113k is worth to show off for some people meanwhile if some people got 113k credit it's wouldn't be noticable in their account."

Holy✝️Sea⛲️Deymo💛🇳🇬🇬🇭 said:

"And the boy fit dey calculate how he take spend money remain 100k+ but others go think say na show off."

.Big_josh said:

"Fit be money wey dem take send am message."

keep trying said:

"That kind mood when you never see 100k ,you go dy check if e still complete."

Kodixko money said:

"But I don beg u make u no cast me naa 😭😞😂 I still send 10k give u ooo."

Oseh-Hairs said:

"One guy did it when I sat close to him and after like 3minutes he started asking me out and he didn't know I was married."

shadethriftwears said:

"113,280:00 na wetin he wan blind unna be this 😂,meself never see am before she."

...ꨄM♡︎🎀💞 said:

"Fear first catch me I think say na me."

Source: Legit.ng